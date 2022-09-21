Teen representatives of Norwood High School want the community to know that homecoming is coming right up. With the traditional festivities planned, they want to include the younger kids as well.
“We are encouraging K-12 to participate in dress-up days this year,” representatives said in a news release over the weekend.
Monday, Sept. 26, is “Famous Duos Day;” Tuesday is “Color Wars,” where each class wears an assigned color. Seniors have black, juniors have blue, sophomores have pink and freshman have white. Wednesday is “Hawaiian Day” and “Anything But a Backpack Day.” Thursday is “Past versus Future Day.” Friday, game day, will be Maverick Spirit Day.
Each hallway will be decorated with a certain landform theme, such as jungle, desert, mountain and ocean that will match the float themes.
The “he-man” volleyball game is Monday at 7:30 p.m., where the boys get to battle it out in the main gym. The girls will get to play powder-puff football under the lights at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. And, there will be a movie night Thursday at 7:30 p.m., sponsored by True North Youth Program.
“A big thank you to Loren Knobbe from True North,” math teacher Ben Kirk said. “She has been fantastic helping our students with scholarships and providing them with awesome activities. The movie night would definitely not be possible without True North.”
Parade floats will match hallway decor land features. Seniors have jungle, juniors have desert, sophomores have mountains, and freshmen have ocean.
New this year, elementary students will be joining in for the Friday fun. They’ll have a six-player versus two-player mini-net volleyball match against the Maverick Mascot and “Mr. Incredible.”
Later, there will then be a pep rally with games and prizes in the high school gym. Afterward begins the parade down Grand Avenue, with students returning to school at 2:30 p.m.
“A big thank you to the fire department for setting up the highway and joining us for the event,” Kirk added. “The kids work really hard on their floats, and we would love to see as many people attend as possible.”
The girls volleyball game starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, and they play Telluride. The football game is at 7 p.m. against Dolores. At halftime, the homecoming king and queen will be announced — chosen by the high school student body — along with the royal attendants and underclass nominees.
Immediately after the game, students will head to the fairgrounds for the bonfire to celebrate school spirit, fans and athletes.
“A big thank you to DeeAnna BurBridge,” Kirk said.
The dance is set for Oct. 1 with a theme of “Night in the Jungle.”
Now, volunteer are needed. The kids need wood for the bonfire — with no nails. They also need evening meals during the week, along with float supplies: cardboard, duct tape, spray paint.
A judge for the float contest has also been requested.
Additionally, anybody who wants to help set up the dance Saturday morning, or supervise the dance, is welcome. Drinks and snack donations for the dance are also needed.
Anybody who has time or resources should contact Kirk directly at 315-212-1856.
He said homecoming week is important for the kids. He said it’s about fun, laughter, friendship and memories. He also said it’s going to take a village to pull it all together.
“It makes it even more special when the community comes out and joins in,” he said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the parade and athletic events.”
