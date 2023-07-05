Norwood Youth Organization is once again in need of community support to make programs for local kids possible. Jessica Johnson is stepping down as the director, and now the organization needs help with a new director, volunteers, coaches and funding.
Amanda Pierce told The Norwood Post that Norwood Youth Organization is not a taxing district. It’s just an organization that relies on support, like parents and community members. There is a governing board, but the board cannot complete all of the program duties.
Norwood Youth Organization sponsors kids baseball programs, basketball, football, cheerleading and more. In the past, it has sponsored soccer, too. Pierce said the organization could also run the Wright’s Mesa Gymkhana series, which is not happening this year due to the community not having a board to run the horse club events. She added that arts or theater programming could take place under the umbrella of Norwood Youth Organization.
Pierce said she hopes people come forward to help. She said people have told her they don’t think they would make a good coach though. On the contrary, she said the act of stepping up and volunteering to coach is actually being a good coach. She said the sincerity to support the kids is what matters.
She said when she personally volunteered to take on the cheerleading program, she did so with no experience. But, it worked out because she recruited others to come in and help with different sessions of the cheer program, people who did know how to cheer and could give a few hours of their time.
“Anybody with a passion for bringing programing to youth could help,” Pierce said. “It’s not just sports. It could be more.”
At the same time, more volunteers are needed to run the registration for the various programs. Baseball alone had six divisions: tee-ball, coach-pitch, kid-pitch, 12U, 15U and squash ball.
Pierce said it’s important the youth programs remain for Norwood kids. Besides giving them healthy activities, she said the lower level programs feed the middle school and high school sports teams. She added Norwood Youth Organization is on a mission to align with those higher level team programs to build skills.
On the board currently are Pierce, Mike Grady, Katie Marolf and Heather Melvin. One open seat is also available. Meetings are monthly but also flexible, and the board accommodates everyone’s schedules for them. Anyone who would like to get on the board, or volunteer or coach, should email norwoodyouthorganization@gmail.com.
Pierce said in the future, Norwood Youth Organization will work on grant funding. They desire to work more closely with the Telluride Foundation and the Just for Kids Foundation to obtain grants. Pierce, who is also Norwood’s town clerk, knows how to research and write grants.
Additionally, the organization would like to make the director position a paid position, which she said is entirely possible.
She said typically Norwood Youth Organization is scrambling to find people right on up until the start of the programs. With football and cheerleading coming right up, she hopes people come forward to help out.
“In a small town, the kids deserve it,” she said.
