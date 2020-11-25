The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office annex in Norwood should be complete by April.Jennifer Dinsmore, spokesperson and chief administrative officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed construction. She said the project was just “getting started” in March, but because of the virus’ emergence in the spring, that process was delayed until June.
The new annex, which is being built next to the Glockson Building at 1122 Summit Street, will have several functions. The 6,000-square-foot emergency operations center will include administrative workspace, deputy work space, evidence storage and also a training room. Disnmore said it will also have an IT space and will serve as Region 10’s “fiber carrier neutral location.”
Essentially, the annex gives the Sheriff’s Office another base in the county, and its completion will mean that both east and west ends have locations. The building comes as a relief for Sheriff Bill Masters, since he’s reported the Telluride location as being quite crowded for years.
“It will be a good building for the Sheriff’s Office on Wright’s Mesa and our operations to the western part of the county,” Masters said on Monday. “We plan that it will be at least a 100-year building that will serve the future growth in the region.”
Masters told The Norwood Post that solar panels will help power the facility.
He added some functions, such as evidence processing and training, will move from the Telluride station to Norwood.
“Patrol deputies and sergeants, mental health crisis responders, the Sheriff’s Office administration, disaster management, juvenile diversion, and the state patrol will all have access to offices and work stations,” he said. “The facility will also have a training/meeting room for other county offices to hold meetings with the public or train staff.”
But another organization in Norwood is applauding the efforts of the annex construction process. The Norwood Dark Sky Group is thrilled to have heard back about lighting requests they’d made to ensure the annex’s lighting complies with International Dark Sky (IDA) regulations.
The Town of Norwood is designated as IDA-certified, and group members want to make sure it stays that way. It’s important to the group that a big building project like the annex complies with lighting ordinances they’ve helped establish.
In early November, the Dark Sky Group was informed that the annex lighting will indeed comply with IDA guidelines; Norwood keeps its Dark Sky status, while keeping light pollution at bay.
Dark Sky Group members say it’s a win-win, since it is both cost-effective and compliant. They hope others who plan to build or remodel in Norwood realize that the IDA lighting code is not restrictive or expensive.
Robert Grossman, a cofounder of the Norwood Dark Sky Group, thanked county officials, especially Dinsmore for her work on the project.
Kris Holstrom, San Miguel County District 3 commissioner, said she was pleased the lighting requests were approved. She said that for Norwood to hold the Dark Sky designation is special and she’s happy those at the county level can do their part to keep that work in place, so that the IDA certification can continue.
“I just think it’s great that we can work with the folks who worked so hard to get Norwood designated, and it is a major building here,” she said. “It’s really great to comply with the designation.”
Those who’d like more information on the Dark Sky Group or membership should email robert.grossman@colorado.edu or Creighton Wood at norwoody2@gmail.com.
