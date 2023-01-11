After 25 years of running Local Liquor of Norwood full-time, owner-operator Joanne Roudebush is happy to be taking a much-needed break. Laurel Henderson Lombino is the new owner.
“After seven days a week, 12 hours a day, I’m ready to just relax,” Roudebush said.
Her plans are to mostly be home.
“People come to this mesa to visit because it’s so beautiful here. Why would I want to go anywhere else?” she said.
Lombino, who’s been working in the restaurant industry since high school, is also staying close to home these days.
“It’s great to be working in Norwood, but I haven’t had much time to daydream yet,” she said.
The business sale closed on Dec. 12, and she’s been busy ever since. She and her husband, who’s trained as an employee but has his own business to run, are “just learning the reality of owning another business and how much time it takes,” she said.
Most of the employees have stayed on, and “that’s been so good,” she said.
“We’re just so grateful for everyone’s support. It’s awesome getting to know people, and it’s great to feel a part of the community,” she added.
It’s the same community that Roudebush relied on and what she loved about the business, too.
“That’s why I named it Local Liquor in the first place,” she said. “I couldn’t have gotten through the last 25 years without the local support.”
Roudebush originally opened the liquor store “just in time for rodeo, on July 23, 1997,” she said.
In 2013 she moved it from the original location on Lucerne Street to the current location on Grand Avenue. The current building housed many other businesses before then. When she wanted to buy it originally, in 1997, it was a feed store.
“At that time, the Lucerne location, behind Karen’s, was the only thing available,” Roudebush said.
She said that all of the Grand Avenue rentals were second-hand stores.
“They all closed within six months of opening the liquor store,” she said, but by then the walk-in cooler was in. “There was no way I was going to move then.”
There isn’t really anything Lombino needs to do to the current building.
“Joanne left it in great shape,” she said.
And while she hasn’t had a lot of time to think, she does have a few plans. For starters, she’ll build up the website — localliquornorwood.com — and learn more about wines.
“I love learning new things. I’m taking the Sommelier One course soon,” she said, and hopes to pursue it further. “There’s so much opportunity here, and it’s already a great business as it is.”
Last November, Colorado voters approved Proposition 125, which will allow grocery stores to sell wine as of March 2023. Lombino said she’s not too worried about the effect that will have on the business, though.
“We didn’t really see much of a difference when Clark’s Market started selling beer,” she said.
Some independent Colorado liquor store owners have said they see the shift as a chance to shine at what they do best, which is giving customers the personal help to find just the right wine for a friend or a meal.
Roudebush isn’t worried, either.
“Laurel’s smart, she wants to learn, and she’ll do great,” she said.
