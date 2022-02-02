It appears that Candy Meehan, who is so far running unopposed for the seat of Norwood’s town mayor, may be sworn in this April.
She told The Norwood Post she set the goal to run for the position about six years ago. She has served as a town trustee and Norwood’s mayor pro-tem since then.
“I have worked to put numerous things into my ‘tool bag’ to make me more effective as a leader,” she told The Norwood Post in an interview. “I have had the opportunity to look at the community and hear its varied needs and wants. These experiences have given me a unique insight into the area and fueled my desire to create a collaborative, proactive vision for Norwood.”
She said she believes in “presence and practice.” According to her, Norwood is on the cusp of significant growth, and she wants to participate in the process.
“It is imperative that we are proactive, and not reactive, to the unique challenges our area faces,” she said. “My platform from the time I sat in my first trustees’ meeting has been water, infrastructure and housing. Understanding these three elements and working with the anchor institutions in the area is going to be paramount to retaining the authenticity of our community.”
She said in a community as small as Norwood she’s passionate about “everything,” since everyone knows one another. She said the issues facing Norwood hit home for everyone in very distinct ways. Regarding water, she said it’s a regional issue that affects everyone on Wright’s Mesa, either through agricultural or domestic and municipal implications. For infrastructure, she said it’s about improving on the town’s existing systems and supporting other districts in developing theirs. About housing: “Thoughtful and sustainable growth that complies with planning and zoning regulations, and is complimentary to the authenticity of our area” is where she stands.
While she said everyone who offers to serve in positions like hers has a unique set of skills that they bring to the table, she describes herself as “an organizer and extrovert.”
“I try to be as approachable as possible. I’ve never met a stranger, and I am decisively goal-oriented,” she said. “Being on the town board for the last six years has given me the opportunity to hear what the residents want and need. Working to meet those needs and wants is my ultimate goal.”
Meehan currently works for EarthTech West II LTD as an administrator and
Norwood Fire Protection District as a district accountant. She purposely does not sit on any other boards in the Norwood community to avoid a conflict of interest.
She wants to continue serving Norwood.
“We are heading into a time of growth and change,” she said. “Our goals are to have the community positioned to proactively meet the challenges and turn them into opportunities. Being part of this process is an honor.”
To the Norwood community, she said she’d like to express the importance of
communication and participation. She said those are key components to making the community stronger.
“Let’s see what we can accomplish together,” she said.
Town clerk Amanda Pierce said on Monday a write-in candidate option by law will still appear on the ballot this spring. She cannot call the election at this point. If someone wanted to be a write-in candidate, they’d have to file an affidavit with the town clerk 20 days prior to the election.
There will also be an election for the two available trustee seats. John Dotson, Niven Drybrough and Morgan Rummel will vie for those positions. Two write-in options for trustee seats will also exist.
