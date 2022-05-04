The Norwood Food Bank has weathered the COVID pandemic well for the past two years. The organization has had an abundance of food, funding and volunteers.
“We were able to increase the amount of people we serve and give more food than ever,” food bank representatives said in a news release over the weekend. “However, just like everyone else, the Norwood Food Bank is facing supply chain issues. We are having a hard time ordering a variety and quantity of food to fill our shelves, like we did in the heat of the pandemic.”
Michele Blunt, Norwood Food Bank manager, has now asked Norwood Public School and local community organizations to help with a food drive. Starting, Monday, May 2, and running through May 13, the school is hosting their version.
Each classroom has a box in their homerooms, and students are encouraged to bring in non-perishable items, canned goods and boxed goods. These items can be purchased or brought from home, as long as they are not opened and not older than the “sell by” date.
The class that brings in the most items during the next two weeks will receive an ice cream sundae party. Middle school will be competing against the high school. Elementary classes are competing against one another.
At the same time, Clark’s Market of Norwood will have a box at the end of the check-out registers, and the public is invited to purchase items for the food bank and drop them there. Cashiers will also have some items already sitting at the end of the stations, and consumers can choose something and have cashiers add that in.
Additionally, the U.S. Post Office in Norwood will have another box on the counter for the Norwood Food Bank. Anyone who’d like to drop off food items there may certainly do so.
“We need canned goods, boxed meals, pasta, pasta sauce, instant potatoes, noodles, pantry items and any other non-perishables,” representatives said in the news release. “Also, we could use plastic and reusable grocery bags, boxes, one dozen egg cartons, and always volunteers.”
Even though the local area is experiencing some supply chain issues, the Norwood Food Bank is still serving all clients at full capacity — something the organizers are dedicated to.
The local food bank is open every Thursday from 3-6 p.m., for both in-person and drive-through shopping. The in-person method is designated for seniors, singles, those with special dietary restrictions — such as vegetarianism, gluten-free diets and diabetic concerns — and the Latinx community.
Tammi Wilson, one of the Norwood Food Bank’s staff, said the local volunteers are here to help.
“Food insecurity is something that no one should have to struggle with. We are here to serve our community and prevent that to the best of our ability,” she said.
The Norwood Food Bank thanks everyone in the Norwood community that has given their time, money and donations to support others through the pandemic.
“Thank you for helping us serve you,” representatives said in the news release.
The Norwood Food Bank has been in existence for the last 13 years at the Christ in Focus Church, on Main Street, in Norwood.
