With a town election set for this spring, three individuals are vying for two available trustee seats in the Town of Norwood. Current trustee Candy Meehan is running for the position of mayor. Current mayor Kieffer Parrino has termed out, along with trustee Kerry Welch. Now, Norwood voters will select their new representatives from candidates John Dotson, Niven Drybrough and Morgan Rummel.
Rummel told The Norwood Post this week why he’s running for office.
“My wife and I moved back to Norwood to have our family live in what I consider to be a great community and a great place for kids to grow up,” he said. “There will be plenty of changes in Norwood over the next few years, and I am running for trustee to have a say in the growth of our town and community.”
Rummel said Norwood needs to grow in such a way that preserves the Norwood that the people love, while also providing opportunities for new citizens and families to move to the area who will appreciate living locally and also want to give back.
“I am interested in learning how the Town of Norwood operates as a whole and trying to figure out ways that we can improve the dated infrastructure and systems that we rely on as a community,” he said. “Norwood is and always will be my home. My education and experiences make me a great candidate for the board of trustees in this time of change in our community.”
Rummel grew up in Norwood and graduated from Norwood High School. He received a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering from the University of Wyoming, which included studies in everything from architectural design to civil construction.
“I took my first job as a structural engineer after college, and my wife and I moved to Longmont, when it was recognized as the fastest growing city in the United States,” he said. “We moved back to Norwood before my daughter was born in 2019 to get out of the rush of the city.”
He still works as a structural engineer from his home in town. He’s designed everything from 100-plus home neighborhoods on the Front Range to multi-million-dollar homes in Telluride, Aspen, Vail and Boulder.
Previously, he and his wife lived in a place where all they could see from the two windows in their apartment was neighborhood development. He now has an understanding of the recent struggles that the next generation of homeowners are having in finding housing.
“I have seen which strategies are effective and not effective, in my opinion, when dealing with housing shortages,” he said.
Rummel said everyone knows that Norwood is growing, and that growth will likely continue. He said the best thing the people can do is create a Norwood that provides opportunities for citizens who want to live in Norwood and for them to be invested in the community.
“If Norwood is pressured to grow in such a way that only benefits the rest of San Miguel County first and Norwood last, we could quickly be pushed to a point where Norwood is no longer the community we all currently enjoy,” he said. “I know that the Norwood citizens’ ideas vary when asked how they want Norwood to change in the next few years. I also have ideas and opinions on how I think Norwood should change.”
He said the best way to go about it is to find a compromise that promotes change that citizens can get behind and support.
“I am willing to keep an open mind regarding any growth and change to Norwood,” he said. “But, if elected to the board of trustees, I will use my say to make any proposed growth or changes benefit Norwood first.”
Editor’s note: The Norwood Post will be featuring interviews with the other candidates over the next few weeks.
