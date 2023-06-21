Alex Shelley, the communications executive for San Miguel Power Association (SMPA), talked “solar” with The Norwood Post on Monday. As of press time, OneEnergy had not been in contact with SMPA representatives, regarding the solar plant they aim to establish at the foot of the Lone Cone.
Some community members have questioned talks between OneEnergy and SMPA after the May 16 public meeting at Lone Cone Library. OneEnergy representatives indicated then they’d spoken with SMPA about the 600-acre project they’d like to get approval on, a project which Norwood seems unitedly opposed to.
Shelley said that representatives from OneEnergy may have gotten confused. SMPA is a power cooperative that provides service to its members. Tri-State Generation and Transmission is just that — a company that generates and transmits power to distributors. Tri-State is the company who owns the line that OneEnergy representatives have said they’d like to feed into on Lone Cone Road.
“It’s possible. Sometimes that happens,” Shelley said. “People confuse us for Tri-State. That would be my guess as to why they said they’d been working with us. It could have been an honest mistake.”
SMPA does have solar installations, however, and Shelley said it’s important to classify them correctly.
The first type of solar array is on rooftops. Called “net metering,” the solar array belongs to the SMPA member, which is the homeowner or business owner. In this type of solar, a door meter is attached, so that when a solar array generates an excess of power, it’s sold to SMPA and put on the energy grid. At the same time, when the home or business needs energy, it can buy energy back from the grid.
Shelley said the solar equipment in net metering belongs to the member. SMPA just keeps track of the buying and selling of power at that property.
The other type of solar is community solar. And, the local power cooperative owns two of those installations, one of which is in Norwood at the transfer station down what’s commonly known as “Dump Road” on the west side of town.
Shelley said the solar array at the transfer station is a good project, because it’s on land that couldn’t be used for much. Established in 2016, it’s at a landfill. The solar array there has no ground penetration. It’s anchored with concrete blocks.
The project helps those who are income-qualified to receive help with their energy bills. Anyone in the service territory who qualifies in their county can get help, and that’s made possible through the solar array there at the transfer station on Dump Road.
A second SMPA solar array exists out in Paradox. The largest one that SMPA owns, it’s about five acres in size, and produces 1 megawatt of energy.
SMPA also has a purchase power agreement with another solar array project, one located on Last Dollar Road, by the Telluride Regional Airport. SMPA does not own that array; it just buys power from it.
San Miguel County established a six-month moratorium on solar arrays and other energy developments in late May. County officials said they need time to update the land-use code as renewable energy companies prepare to establish big projects locally.
