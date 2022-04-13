The Norwood Fire Protection District (NFPD) is planning for significant expansion in the service area, facilities, personnel and operational resources.
“More new homes and more visitor volume mean more fire and medical emergency calls,” said District Chief John Bockrath. “The NFPD is stepping up to meet the growing demand for life and property protection, and we’re working hard to provide those resources and to find ways to pay for them.”
Current funding support initiatives for NFPD include increasing the district area of service and tax base, joining the U.S. Forest Service-Bureau of Land Management-Division of Fire Protection Control Western Slope Severity Program, and grants and donation initiatives.
The NFPD, which has provided adjacent areas with fire and EMS coverage for many years free of charge, has embarked on the process of including more land that will nearly double the district’s size to 1,200 square miles.
“We’ll be reaching out soon to property owners between Norwood and Egnar, and in the Sanborn Park area, for their input,” said Bockrath. “We hope to provide more coverage, lower our liabilities, and gain new revenues by this summer.”
The NFPD’s wildland fire contracting program has proven so successful over the last two years that the department has been awarded the opportunity to become one of the first on the Western Slope to participate in what is called a Severity Program.
With the growing wildfire threat in the Rocky Mountain West, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the state’s Division of Fire Protection and Control (DFPC) want to avoid leaving areas like Norwood unprotected while crews are mobilized on other fires. Based on the severity of fire danger, these agencies will pay for local crews and equipment to stand by to provide more comprehensive protection across a much larger area, while ensuring Norwood’s safety. Mitigation, controlled burns and thinning programs will be included as well, which can help to extend the fire season and job opportunities for seasonal employees and contractors.
“We appreciate the opportunity to be part of the Severity Program and to grow our district size and tax base, but we still need to shore up our financial foundation so we can recruit new people and buy new equipment,” said Bockrath. “We’ve just hired Casey Griffith as our second engine boss, and will be purchasing a new Type 6 wildland fire truck so we can meet program and grant requirements.”
Grants and tax revenues take a long time to materialize, so the district has launched a donation program to help alleviate the short-term growing pains that come with having to spend money to make money.
With a new donation button on the NFPD website, tax-deductible contributions are rewarded with department patches, challenge coins and leather coin holders crafted by local designer Randy Crawford.
“We know our call volume is going to increase dramatically,” said Bockrath. “We’re taking the steps now to grow our team, and we’re looking for new land to build a new department headquarters with living quarters for full-time fire, EMS and wildland fire crews. Our residents play a vital role, and this donation program is a great way to support public safety and to show pride in our community.”
