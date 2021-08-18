Molly Radecki appeared before the Norwood Town Board of Trustees last week during the town’s regular monthly meeting to speak during public comment. Accompanied by Kris Smith, the two local moms live in the town’s limits and said they’re unhappy with what they say is a bad drunk driving issue in the community — a topic that was first reported in last week’s The Norwood Post.
Radecki told the board she felt last week’s news story on the subject was not fair and did not speak enough about what is truly happening in Norwood. She said the news story was “propaganda” and disagreed with trustee Shawn Fallon’s interview.
“If one town council (member) says it’s not an issue, that is not fact and that is not reality,” she told the board.
Radecki and Smith said they witnessed many unsafe events on rodeo weekend, including one person “face planting” due to extreme intoxication. They said they’ve also seen people already drunk entering liquor stores or bars to buy more alcohol.
Additionally, she said if needed, she would start a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) chapter in Norwood.
Trustee Candy Meehan responded to the public comment and said with one law enforcement officer, the town cannot respond to all incidents simultaneously during a weekend as busy as rodeo. She said more evidence was also needed to prove the town had a serious issue with drunk driving. She added that it’s unfair to single out a business, like the Lone Cone Bar and Restaurant, as being a problem. She also encouraged Radecki to start the MADD chapter, since she knew the original founder in Fruita and supported that cause.
After a heated discussion, Mayor Kieffer Parrino said time limits had expired; public comments are typically limited to three minutes. Radecki said she’d get on the agenda for next month to speak more about the drunk driving issue.
The following day, Radecki spoke to The Norwood Post. In a private interview, she said her goal is to be diplomatic, but also to inform the public.
“I am concerned,” she said. “The first step is to have a dialogue to see if (businesses that serve alcohol) are being compliant. The second step is town — will they consider looking at grant funding for substance abuse awareness? … And make some bridges between other organizations?”
Radecki said town staff needs to clearly understand what Marshal Kattie Neesham needs.
“She is doing a great job, but nobody from town asks Kattie what she needs. They expect her to make miracles to happen,” she said.
Radecki said Neesham cannot be expected to stop all speeding violations and drunk driving incidents too.
“We owe it to her as a town to ask her,” she said. “Is she getting all the support she needs from us?”
Radecki said she feels the town should adopt a stance of “zero tolerance” on drunk driving. She said she wants to clarify that the town shouldn’t become a “dry town.” Still, she said the issue of drunk driving is “being swept under the rug” and must be discussed.
Radecki also added that restaurants and other organizations that serve alcohol should be educated fully on the law. She said funding could be available to increase classes to those serving alcohol, so they don’t over-serve patrons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.