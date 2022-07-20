Norwood Water Commission met July 12 in its regular meeting to discuss a lengthy agenda. Then, the board — Ron Gabbett, Mike Grafmyer, Jim Jensen, Jim Wells and Finn Kjome — talked about the water right on the San Miguel River.
Engineer David Royer spoke about due diligence in the process of beginning to use the right. A member of the Southwest Water Conservation District, he talked to others there, who have many resources for support. Royer said they seemed “gun shy,” since Sheep Mountain Alliance opposes the water right. Royer added there are other options, however, if the board wants to discuss another diversion.
Ray Cossey showed up to the meeting to ask board members what their infrastructure plan was for future grant possibilities that need to be shovel-ready. He said he wondered about new development and getting more water through the existing lines. Cossey said he also wondered about upgrades and repairs.
Wells mentioned the loop from the water treatment plant to the blue tank being a priority. Jensen mentioned the San Miguel water right. Grafmyer said there is no money to do things at this point, but that the commission is actively looking to move ahead on projects.
“It takes money for engineering,” he said.
Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer said she would send Cossey the master plan, so he could see the priorities. Still, prices have increased dramatically since it was released at the end of 2020.
The board discussed the water adequacy study draft that engineering firm SGM recently completed, something Mountain Village is aiming to access to begin developing the Spruce Street property for workforce housing.
Wells said the numbers may look good, but that the future depends on snow — “something we cannot control in any way,” he said.
The board tabled the discussion.
Public Works Director Randy Harris reported on water treatment maintenance, the installation of water lines at the new Pinion Park development, and also the recent dam inspection at the reservoir. The dam inspector had a few concerns about brush that needs removed and the outlet that needs corrected.
“Overall it’s satisfactory and no restrictions,” Harris said.
Currently, the 10 million gallon reservoir is only operating at 7 million, due to some restriction, but the town administrator said when certain steps are taken, the commission could fill it up.
About the recent raw water incident, during which Ross DuPuis noticed the supply being used for construction at Pinion Park, the town administrator said she’d take the blame if needed. The commission had discussed needing water for the construction process, and Kjome had said he wasn’t in favor of using finished water.
Grafmyer had emailed the commission board and asked them if they should just use the raw water instead of the potable. Nobody replied, and she figured it was OK, since nobody spoke up.
However, once some raw water tap holders realized the lawn and garden water was being used for construction, after their supply had been cut off due to drought, they became upset.
Jensen said he figured all board members agreed it was better than using treated water. Mike Grafmyer said it only made sense. He’d also talked to the state engineer about it.
"It was clear to everyone else it was better than potable,” Kjome said.
Wells said he doesn’t remember being asked and is against it.
“It’s the wrong purpose,” he said.
The town administrator said regardless, it wouldn’t happen again.
In the end, only 37 thousand gallons of raw water were used for construction.
