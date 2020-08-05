Like many events in 2020, the Just For Kids Foundation’s annual fundraiser, Mountains to Desert (also known as M2D), looks a little different this year. The bike race, which begins in Telluride, travels through Norwood, and ends in Gateway, benefits youth programming in the Telluride region, including Norwood and the West End communities.
Now, the race will shift gears to include all bike disciplines — rather than focusing on road cycling — and will include a youth division this year, too. Also, the Mountains to Desert race is inviting riders of all ages and abilities, not just adults, to ride a total of 50, 100 or 500 miles. Now an individual, team or family can help raise money for the youth programs Just For Kids benefits.
“Due to COVID-19, we felt it necessary to redesign our event to keep our participants safe while still providing everyone an opportunity to ride,” Erika Henschel, president of the Mountains to Desert bike race, said in a news release.
All levels of cyclists are welcome to participate and can do so on their mountain bikes or road bikes. They may also manually enter the distances they ride in a spin class or on a smart trainer. Riders will have the ability to track their progress and current mileage standings using a virtual tracker app, which is included with each bike race registration.
Past and prospective participants are encouraged to participate, fundraise and ride for the cause.
“This year more than ever, schools and other youth organizations need our support, and since riders can participate from anywhere, we hope to draw in bikers from across the country. And even if you decide not to participate yourself, you can support the event by sponsoring a rider, or a family of riders,” added Elaine Demas, board president of the Just For Kids Foundation.
Prizes will be awarded to the most successful fundraisers, with some special prizes also going to the youngest riders and fundraisers.
The Just For Kids Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, which provides scholarships, operating grants, program support, capital and start-up funding, as well as new and updated equipment to deserving youth and youth organizations within the San Miguel Watershed. It includes the towns of Norwood, Naturita, Nucla, Paradox, Telluride and all points in between.
Last year, the Just For Kids Foundation held its annual banquet in Norwood at the Lone Cone Library to announce the winners of its annual grant cycle. The foundation, through its fundraising efforts with the bike race, regularly supports athletic, artistic and academic programming in Norwood. That includes the FFA program at Norwood High School, and also the youth ski program that helps Norwood kids travel to Telluride on Fridays for ski instruction in the winter.
Those who would like more information on the bike race, its changes or the Just For Kids Foundation nonprofit may visit the event website at thejustforkidsfoundation.org or contact Katie Geissler, program director, at director@justforkidsfoundation.org.
