Wildfire season has arrived. The South Fork Fire, which started June 7 outside of Nucla due to lightning, was announced as 100 percent contained over the weekend. The fire, which burned 14 acres, was worrisome for those in the local area already dreading this year’s fire season.
By last Thursday, fire resources were able to secure the fire perimeter, with a few fire resources remaining on site to work hot areas within the interior.
Officials reported that no structures were threatened, but the fire area was quite difficult to access on Horse Mesa off of Highway 141.
Now, local eyes are on the Pack Creek Fire, in Utah’s La Sals.
Carla Reams, of Nucla, said the smoke was not too bad on Monday in the West End of Montrose County, though she reported it was enough to start “to sting your eyes.” Still, she said knowing that the La Sals were on fire, “stung her” even more.
In Redvale, Gwen Lane said she was praying for rain. She said Monday the smoke was not too bad though. In fact, she said last Friday was actually worse.
In Norwood, Cimmy Alexander said the smoke was not affecting Norwood much. She added that the fire in the La Sals was a “scary reminder of our drought and how badly we need rain.”
The Pack Creek Fire in the Utah mountains started June 9 by an abandoned campfire. As of Monday, it had burned 8,243 acres and had employed 32 fire engines, eight helicopters and 306 fire personnel.
Government officials in Utah made a statement online Monday and said the spread of the fire was the direct result of drought and in such conditions “that haven’t been seen for at least 90 years.”
The statement added that the “extremely dry fuels and steep, rugged terrain present historic challenges for firefighters attempting to control the fire’s spread.”
Officials said more of a containment line was secured on Sunday, but the percentage of containment was in the single digits, as of press time Tuesday.
To prepare people, San Miguel County issued a fire warning last Friday.
“We are appealing to you to take action to help make a difference should wildfire hit any of our communities in the future,” officials from San Miguel County said.
All residents and visitors are now asked to sign up for CodeRED to receive important emergency alerts.
“Should wildfire evacuations occur in San Miguel County, dispatchers would use CodeRed and geolocation to notify individuals in evacuation zones with specific instructions. The public may sign up for CodeRed at bit.ly/SMCprepared,” the warning states.
The statement added that cellular networks may be congested during a wildfire, but text messages are more likely to go through than phone calls. Technology is not 100 percent effective and if folks see smoke or flames, they should evacuate immediately.
County officials want local communities to be prepared for quick evacuations should the need arise. Together with family or household members, people should plan ahead in case of wildfire by assembling emergency kits with essential personal items and documents, making a list of the things that should be taken in an emergency, keeping vehicles full of fuel, having emergency supplies in place, learning evacuation routes, making plans for pets prior to evacuation, creating a communications plan with family, and listening to local officials.
