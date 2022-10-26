The West End received some much-welcomed precipitation over the weekend, and many people were celebrating the moisture that has been described as the “life blood” of the area. People were estimating as much as three inches in places in Norwood and Nucla.
Dennis Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said that the Snowtel report from the Lone Cone station reported four inches on Monday.
Phillips said the weekend saw the first big and widespread “snow-maker” storm of the season, since mostly the storms have been above 10,000 feet and on the high peaks before now. The good news is that snow is now arriving in the valleys.
And the outlook for the next seven to 14 days is rather good. He said the chances of wetter than normal weather, along with cooler than normal weather, are better than average.
What’s more is that the drought status for the Norwood area remains better than it’s been in the past. With five categories of drought status — D-0 to D-4, and D-4 being the worst — Norwood has been in a D-2 status for quite some time. D-2 is considered severe drought.
With summer monsoons saturating Wright’s Mesa, combined with some precipitation in October, the drought rating is now looking like a D-0, according to Phillips. He said Norwood sort of straddles a line between D-0 and D-1. Some could argue the area is still in a moderate drought. But, some places are just abnormally dry.
“The drought status right now has been improving, which is hard to believe,” he said. “You guys were D-3.”
This is the third year in a row for La Niña, so the storms will likely favor the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rocky Mountains. The San Juans may not fare as well.
Phillips said still there is hope. He said typically in the winter, 20 percent of the storms make up to 80 percent of the precipitation. In this way, a big storm can come through and make up for a lack of moisture. He said the Western Slope saw that last year, when December was sort of a flatline for snow until the New Year’s storms came in.
“We got lucky when we had big storms later,” he said. “If we hadn’t have gotten them, it could have been record dry.”
He said a snowstorm can come in this winter and “save us.”
“Hopefully you get some rain and snow here coming up,” Phillips said.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom, who also farms on a mesa in the Placerville area, said it’s great to see the precipitation.
“Five to six (inches) on the mesa,” she said Monday morning. “All snow is good for our water situation, but there’s a long season ahead of us, and one great snow season would help, but doesn’t solve the long-term issue.”
Holstrom said it needs to “keep snowing.”
