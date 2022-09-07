A few weeks ago, one concerned Norwood resident contacted The Norwood Post to inquire about a plan to build motorized trails in the Norwood area. Online, there is some information about a trails plan for the Beaver Park and Busted Arm Draw areas.
The citizen, who will remain anonymous, lives in the Gurley Lake area and “stumbled across” the information online. He said he’s not sure that the greater community knows about the project, which is concerning, since it could possibly impact many people. It’s true that recreationists, ranchers, hunters and wildlife photographers frequent the areas — notwithstanding the cows and native species who dwell there, too.
Additionally, the citizen said a webinar was held in October of 2021, but he didn’t think it was well attended, and he never received public notice of that event. Additionally, there is a sort of stakeholder email list for people who want to be involved in the planning process, but that may be “minimal” as far as outreach goes, he said.
The website, storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/e9dd8fa504de490588ea3a29219d10ae, says that the proposed trails would be “single-track” for off-highway motorcycles, but the trails would be open to other users too: hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians. The site also says the purpose is to connect trails in the local area.
The site adds that the trails plan is a partnership between Norwood Park and Recreation District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with permitting from the U.S. Forest Service.
The site does say that natural habitat and wetland environments have to be factored in, as do the grazing permits that ranchers hold in those parts.
“Planned trails will avoid environments that are not suitable for this type of recreation, such as meadows, wildlife management areas, and riparian areas,” the site reads.
The Norwood Post spoke briefly with one member of the Norwood Park and Recreation District last week, Daiva Chesonis. Afterward, Chesonis spoke with Kelvin Verity, the former chair of the NPRD board. (Verity has since termed out of his service with the district.)
Chesonis confirmed the trails planning initiative does fall under a Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant received by Norwood Park and Rec that is supported by the Telluride Foundation. It’s also a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
She said the trails are for single-track motorized use only.
“By USFS definition that includes motorcycles, bicycles, horses and hiking,” she said. “It does not include ATVs, OHVs, side-by-sides or Jeeps.”
Chesonis also said the USFS is now finalizing the draft plan to submit to Colorado Parks and Wildlife soon and that NPRD will close out the grant by Dec. 31 of this year.
So what if someone is concerned and wants to speak with a representative about the trails and the planning process?
Chesonis said any concerned citizen should speak to officials at the USFS office. At the Norwood Ranger District, that is Megan Eno. Additionally, the NPRD board of directors holds regular meetings. The next meeting is Sept. 7 at the Oliver House in Norwood.
To date, no person has contacted NPRD to discuss any potential trails east of the Lone Cone area. Chesonis said anyone may request to get on the agenda for their board meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.