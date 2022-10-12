Local creative Mandee Shirley is known in Norwood for many artistic endeavors: crafting, yard art, holiday pop-up shops and more. She’s also the driving force behind the town’s Trunk or Treat celebration, now in its seventh year.
Despite her own children having grown up and graduated Norwood High School, Shirley remains committed to organizing the town’s Halloween holiday event. She says these types of celebrations are important to the community and local families.
In the Pocket Park on Monday, Oct. 31, all are invited to participate. The Norwood Fire Department will be on site serving chili. In the past Telluride Tire has shown up and provided hot dogs. Shirley said she’s waiting to hear back from them on their participation this year.
Adults who want to get in on the decorating aspect can either decorate their trunk, or the tailgate of their truck, in some fashion. Shirley said they can style in Halloween decor — think spiderwebs or pumpkins — or go with a specific theme. In the past, she created a pirate ship motif for the kids. Ideas abound on Pinterest, she said.
“It can be as simple or fancy as you want,” she said. “Ann Gabbett had a TV tray with a decorated dog one year.”
The idea is that the trunks and tailgates line up, and children of all ages can walk by in a procession collecting candy and showing off their costumes.
At the same time, Shirley said local businesses will stay open and invite children and families to pop in and also collect candy there. So, it’s good for commerce, too.
Anyone with questions may reach out to Shirley, either on social media or through email at mandeesetc@yahoo.com. She hopes people will come out and celebrate community.
“I want to keep the fun things going that we’ve tried to establish for the kids, and keep the community involved with the kids,” she said.
New this year is a second Trunk or Treat, happening on the same night at Lone Cone Library. Shirley said while the kids can certainly participate in both, the adults decorating trunks or tailgates may have to choose one.
Library youth program coordinator Beverly Taylor said she wasn’t originally sure the town already had a Trunk or Treat in place. She’s come to town from Tulsa, OK where every church in town hosts a Trunk or Treat, and hundreds are happening simultaneously for kids. She doesn’t want to take away from Shirley’s plan, but the library will have one too on Oct. 31.
Taylor said kids don’t have to go door-to-door in Norwood, and they can swing by the park or the library to collect candy in a safe way.
“That is the goal, to get as many people who’d like to hand candy out be in one general area,” she said. “To hand candy out and even have a contest of who decorates their trunk the best.”
With questions about the library’s Trunk or Treat version, people may call the library or email Taylor at beverly@loneconelibrary.org.
Both Shirley and Taylor want the big kids, the teens, to know they’re absolutely welcome to participate. They want the older kids to show up, feel included and to come get their candy too.
