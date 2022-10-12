October got off to a great start for nine local organizations, as they were awarded a record $12,500 in grants from the Lone Cone Legacy Trust during the Harvest Celebration Dinner, an annual fundraising event that helps pay for the Trust’s philanthropic work. More than 100 people attended the dinner at the Livery in Norwood.
Six organizations received grants of $1,750 each. They included the Lone Cone Public Library, for its after-school STEAM programming; the Fresh Foundation, formerly known as the Fresh Food Hub, to help supply locally-grown food to Norwood and the greater Wright’s Mesa Area; the One to One program, mentoring young people ages 5-18; the Pinhead Institute, for programs that will teach robotics to Norwood schoolchildren; the San Miguel Resource Center, for its work with victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse; and True North Youth Program, providing financial aid and college scholarships to high schoolers.
A grant of $1,000 went to the Norwood Community Garden to help renovate its space next year as a way of attracting more visitors to the garden.
Also, $500 grants went to the Lone Cone Dressage Club’s program to provide free dressage lessons to young people and to the Just for Kids Foundation to support Amber Bockrath, a Norwood athlete who will compete in volleyball for Team USA next year in Australia.
Lone Cone Legacy Trust Treasurer Emily Haight said the Harvest Celebration Dinner netted $10,400 after expenses.
“Thank you so much to everyone who made this event a success,” she wrote in a message to board members and volunteers. “You all worked so tirelessly, which was very impressive.”
Haight noted that $3,000 of that came from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) in the form of a grant to offset the trust’s expenses.
Food for the dinner was provided by Norwood’s chefs and restaurants: The Divide Restaurant, Dark Sky Pie, the Fresh Foundation, Laid Back Ranch, and Thorneycroft Kitchen.
The Legacy Trust noted that Julie Thorneycroft, Sajun Folsom and Blue Grouse Bread gave outright donations of food items. For the second year in a row, the Telluride Gold Kings provided dance music for the evening.
“The community was ready to come out for a great cause,” said Legacy Trust Secretary Sheila Grother, “and to enjoy one another, some great food and music, and to hear which organizations were receiving grants this year.”
Since its founding nine years ago by local citizens with assistance from the Telluride Foundation, the Lone Cone Legacy Trust has raised more than $200,000 through local donations and events and has given away $47,500 in grants to the community.
Those interested in making donations to the LCLT can go to loneconelegacy.org and click on the “donate now” button displayed on the site’s front page. Donations can also be mailed to the trust at P.O. box 565, Norwood, CO 81423.
Lone Cone Legacy Trust board members are Andrew Kauffman (chair), Lisa Foxwell, Sheila Grother, Emily Haight, George Lewis, Susan Reynolds and Gretchen Wells. April Montgomery of the Telluride Foundation serves as an ex-officio board member.
