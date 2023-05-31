Norwood High School’s guidance counselor Rick Williams would like to share with the community updates about what’s happening with regard to counseling programs within the district.
“We continue to focus a lot of our effort on preparing our students for success beyond our school and community,” he said in a news release last week.
This year, five of the graduating seniors were offered admissions to 23 colleges and postsecondary programs throughout the U.S. The seniors earned a total of $1,800,950 in scholarships and grants and will apply $784,600 toward their selected colleges starting this fall. Three of the seniors earned fully funded four-year college educations.
"Their successes correlate directly to their academic involvement in school, their college examination scores and their participation in extra-curricular and athletic activities,” Williams said. “The senior class' financial aid completion rate was 50 percent this year, exceeding the state average of 38 percent. In addition to these remarkable statistics, Grace Fourney also completed the certified nurse assistant program with the Technical College of the Rockies this year.”
Coupled with the seniors’ accomplishments this school year, many other students at Norwood High School and also the middle school have earned leadership and academic opportunities over the summer and into the new school year.
In the ninth-grade class, Raelyn Aldrich was selected to attend the Rotary Summer Youth Leadership (RYLA) Camp and McKenna Johannsen was selected to attend two fully funded Southwestern Colorado Area Health Education (SWCAHEC) Center Summer Health Careers Camps at Fort Lewis College and in Colorado Springs.
In the sophomore class, Amber Bockrath and Cadence Shaw were selected to represent NHS as Hugh O'Brian Youth Leaders (HOBY) this summer at the University of Denver.
In the junior class, Sophia Sanchez was selected as a Pinhead Intern and will be working in the field of marine biology in Santa Barbara, California, this summer. And, Both Dilyn Alexander and Peyton Porter were selected as a Chang-Chavkin Scholars, each receiving a $60,000 scholarship to help them with their college expenses after they graduate. Porter also received the Horatio Alger Scholarship, valued at $10,000 and was selected to attend the Colorado Girl's State program this summer. Alexander was also selected to attend a fully funded Southwestern Colorado Area Health Education (SWCAHEC) Center Summer Health Careers Camp at Fort Lewis College, and she completed the certified nurse assistant program with the Technical College of the Rockies.
Finally, 19 students in grades eighth through 11th were admitted to Colorado Mountain College this spring and will be taking college concurrent coursework starting next year. This represents 39 percent of the incoming high school students who will be enrolled in college classes while still in high school.
“Our staff and our school are doing remarkable things to help prepare our kids for a future with options and choices,” Williams said. “And, our students are stepping up to these challenges and excelling. As a community, we should be very proud of all that our students are accomplishing and comforted in knowing that our students are being prepared to successfully compete for opportunities that will continue to open doors for them while attending Norwood Public Schools, and more importantly, once they leave our school and community.”
