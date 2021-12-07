The Maverick volleyball team recently held their awards ceremony, during which team members were recognized for their hard work on the court.
Senior middle hitter Jaidyn Platt was named most versatile player for the 2021 season. She had the most receptions, digs, kills, aces, blocks and serve attempts. She was also recognized for having the most receptions per set and game — and the most digs per set and games. Platt was named honorable mention all-state and first team all-conference.
Senior outside hitter Gabby Flores earned second team all-conference. She was known for her tips, hits and serving.
Junior outside hitter Grace Fourney was named most improved player for her continual improvements from a junior varsity player to varsity starter. She had the best ace percentage and the best serving percent for the team.
“Everyone on the team was impressed with the growth of Grace this year,” head coach Samantha Jacobs said in a news release. “I heard many comments from her teammates about her hard work this season.”
Junior middle hitter Claire Jacobs, who was injured for most of the season, had the best percentage for successful receptions, digs and blocks. She also had the most kills and blocks per set — and the best kill and block percentage.
Sophomore Peyton Porter stepped in as middle hitter when Jacobs was out for the season. Moving up from junior varsity, she “really stepped into the role,” coach said. Porter earned player of the match twice this season for impressive work in kills, blocks, aces and assists.
Freshman setter Amber Bockrath improved throughout the season, thriving in both a 6-2 and 5-1 rotation. She had the most assists and ball handling on the team. Bockrath also had the most assists per set, assists per kills, and assists per ball-handling attempts.
Earning their first varsity volleyball letter this year were senior Izzi Parrino, junior Grace Fourney, sophomore Peyton Porter, and freshmen Grace Harris, Brenna Morlang, Amber Bockrath, Kendra McCluer and Cadence Shaw.
Using statistics from the MaxPreps website that works in conjunction with the Colorado High School Activities Association, several team members performed better than the national averages in the following: Gabby Flores, hitting percentage; Izzi Parrino, assists per set; Yoselin Hernandez, number of digs; Peyton Porter, number of sets played and blocks; Cadence Shaw, number of digs and receptions and number of digs and receptions per set; Grace Harris, number of sets played and number of digs; Dilyn Alexander, number of digs and receptions and number of digs and receptions per set; Hannah Browning, number of digs; Amber Bockrath, number of sets, assists and assists per set; Claire Jacobs, number of blocks, hitting percentage, digs and receptions per set; and Jaidyn Platt, number of sets played, blocks, number of digs and receptions and number of digs and receptions per set.
Jacobs also announced she has stepped down as head coach. She did say next year will be much more impressive with the players building on their varsity experiences.
The team will have returning juniors Rosalie Vogel, Claire Jacobs, Grace Fourney, Karla Camacho and Yoselin Hernandez. Returning sophomores will be Dilyn Alexander, Hannah Browning and Peyton Porter; and all five freshmen will be returning next season with varsity play under their belts.
