True North Youth Program (TN), once an all-volunteer program, has been working since 2014 to fulfill the organization’s mission of supporting area youth to “graduate from high school with a plan and a path to follow into adulthood,” and has just grown from two to four paid staff, expanded their Friday hangout space in Naturita, and purchased a 15-passenger van for their numerous teen outings.
True North, which serves students from Norwood, Nucla and Telluride middle and high schools has been run by co-founder and executive director Vivian Russell and programming director Loren Knobbe. They are now joined by Sol Larkspur, part-time program manager, and Zita Surprenant, part-time program coordinator.
Larkspur volunteered with TN before coming on as staff, and local students already know Surprenant from San Miguel Resource Center.
Despite new staff, volunteerism is still the main support for the organization.
“Without our 20 really amazing volunteers, we couldn’t do what we do,” said Russell.
And what they do is a lot.
According to TN’s recently-released 2022 annual report, community volunteers contributed 315 hours to True North’s programs, which served 205 students in 2022. On top of that, True North staff and volunteers spent another 384 hours last year providing tutoring and academic support.
True North also helps teens with college access, workforce readiness and a summer job fair, in which 21 students landed jobs last summer.
Rising Stars is a summer program for rising ninth-graders, and the Catering Apprenticeship Program (CAP) helps students get started in culinary arts.
True North also helps students give back to their communities through service learning hours, a part of graduation requirements. Last year, program teens donated 377 hours of time to their communities.
What True North does isn’t all work, either. Teens need time to be outside and time to be social, so in 2022, TN took teens on 55 fout-of-school activities, usually outdoors and always free of charge.
That’s where volunteers help the most, said Russell.
“Really, people willing to drive and chaperone is our biggest need right now,” she added.
The area communities support True North with financial donations, as well; Last year, along with a generous grant from the BuildStrong Education Foundation in Denver, the organization reached its goal of raising $30,000 to purchase a 15-passenger van.
“We will now have the ability to travel all together, safely, as a group, which will be transformational for our programs,” said Russell.
The other transformational shift comes with the new space in Naturita, in the downstairs of the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) building, where students can hang out on Fridays from 12 - 2 p.m.
“This is a student-driven project,” said Russell, “and we’re talking to students and seeing what they want to do with the space.”
Students concur that they want a couch, chairs and beanbags, and appreciate donations in good shape. They are already enjoying the new space, which has been open for four Fridays.
Nucla sophomore Aylssa Bristow said she likes the freedom at the Hangout.
“I like how open it is for everyone, you can play whatever games you want, you don’t have to worry about anyone judging you and you get to be yourself,” she said.
Senior Lisa Sutherland said, “I like how it’s giving kids an opportunity to socialize and come out of their shells in a safe space.”
Senior Sabre Grierson, who used the free high-speed internet for doing homework, encouraged students to check it out. “I think people should come try it out even if they don’t want to; it’s not going to hurt,” she said.
For more information about True North, the public may visit truenorthyouthprogram.org.
