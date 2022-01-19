The Norwood Town Board of Trustees met last week to discuss what was a rather short agenda. The town’s planner Henry Hemphill spoke about an ordinance that was to be approved for zoning.
The zoning measure — which moves the Telluride Foundation’s approved subdivision from R-1 to medium density — had actually been approved by the town at the Dec. 8 meeting. Hemphill said enacting the ordinance was a matter of "essentially just dotting Is and crossing Ts.”
The ordinance affects only a portion of the property for the subdivision going in by the library, not the whole parcel. The final plat for that subdivision was approved at the planning and zoning board’s Jan. 17 meeting.
Norwood citizen Davis Watson attended the town meeting virtually via Zoom. He voiced some opposition to the Mountain Village subdivision. Town staff explained to Watson that they’ve not received the application for the Mountain Village development yet, and that the agenda item for that night was specifically for the development by the library organized by the Telluride Foundation, which has been already approved.
After Watson spoke, Hemphill said it’s good that people are paying attention and speaking about their preferences for the community. The Town of Norwood will have public meetings scheduled in the near future to allow people to speak about the potential Spruce Street development. Those dates and times will soon be announced.
In her report, Norwood’s town administrator Patti Grafmyer said that Norwood was not chosen for the recent state grant to make the courtroom addition. She said though the town submitted an application to expand town hall and make a courtroom, other entities in Norwood had submitted applications for the same grant. Since Norwood had written a letter of support for another town entity, it created some confusion on behalf of the state grant makers.
Still, Norwood has been selected to continue with the “Safer to Schools” grant application process, which would pay for new sidewalks and other curb and gutter improvements along Summit Street — “pretty exciting news,” Grafmyer said. Amanda Pierce, the town clerk, had begun the grant process for sidewalks earlier this fall with the board’s approval.
Additionally, the town received an update from Chris Endreson, of the University Technical Assistance program at the CU-Denver School of Architecture. His crew was working on a comprehensive plan for open space and trails in Norwood. That plan was supposed to be ready by the end of 2021, but like other work that has been delayed by the pandemic, it took longer, too.
Grafmyer said the students at the architecture school have been working on the concept, and the drawings could be released this week. That means board members will be able to see the results.
“Some parts have a couple options or designs,” she said.
She added the town was looking at a target date of April for the final approval for the comprehensive plan.
She said while it felt like the work had been stalled for a bit, it’s exciting to see the design plan for open space and trails get closer to completion for Norwood.
