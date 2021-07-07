The 2021 San Miguel Basin Fair is scheduled for July 10-17 at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds in Norwood with new events added to the traditional schedule.
The annual dessert contest will kick the fair off on July 10 with a cookie division added this year. Entry categories include pies, cakes, drop cookies, rolled cookies and ice cream. A public tasting will be held at 5 p.m. in the school’s all-purpose room.
Following the public tasting, spectators may venture over to the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. to watch a high-flying acrobatic circus show performed by Cirque Adventure, free to the public.
Next, a 4-H schooling horse show with Brett Redden takes place July 11 at the indoor events center.
“Unfortunately, we have fewer kids participating in horse 4-H this year, and many of them are younger and less experienced,” fair board president Regan Snyder said. “The schooling show will give them a taste of competition while helping them develop the skills to be competitive.”
The livestock and open fair events start July 14.
”We are really looking forward to getting more community participation in our open fair,” said Becky Hannigan, open fair committee chairwoman.
Open fair is comprised of more than 10 different departments of competition with hundreds of different classes that range from farm products, horticulture, floriculture, food, fiber arts, fine art, communication art and creative expression.
Contestants can drop off open fair entries the afternoon of July 14 and the morning of July 15. Exhibits will be open to the public on July 16-17.
The small animal junior livestock show is July 15 at the indoor events center with an assortment of ducks, turkeys and rabbits. Judge Andrea Jeter, Montezuma County Extension agent, will judge small animals.
Paige Miller returns from last year to judge the large livestock classes. The junior lamb and goat shows are scheduled for the evening of July 15 and starts with the peewee bucket lamb and goat show, open to contestants younger than 8 years old. The market goat and lamb shows will follow, as well as a special breeding ewe show.
“It has been a long time since we have seen any breeding ewes exhibited at the fair,” Snyder said.
Last year, Braxton Brack, a member of the Wilson Mesa 4-H club, took reserve champion market lamb with his locally purchased ewe from Cindy Alexander. Nucla Country Coop and JC Propane purchased the lamb at the junior livestock sale and donated the ewe lamb back to Brack. He will be exhibiting the ewe and her lamb this year at the breeding show.
Expanding in popularity, the market hog show takes place the morning of July 16.
The peewee bucket calf show (for exhibitors under age 8) will be the evening of July 16, followed by the market beef and breeding heifer shows.
July 17 events include the round robin showmanship competition and a catered barbecue lunch before the junior livestock sale.
This year, too, a catch-a-heifer competition has been added before the sale. Contestants may sign up through the San Miguel County Extension office or the fair board in order to compete for a chance to win a heifer donated by a local producer. Winners will be required to show the animal at the next year’s county fair.
Afterward, a community dance completes fair week festivities, with live music by Frank Westcott and the Aficionados.
For more information on fair week, including sponsorship opportunities, the public may call 210-3447 or visit the county website at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.