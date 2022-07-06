Summer reading programming in Norwood at the Lone Cone Library began June 16, but there is still plenty of time for children of all ages to take part. While no awards program for reading a certain number of books exists, there are sessions that little ones and older kids are invited to join, and through those events books are recommended. The programming continues through the month of July.
On Thursdays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Story Time for Littles takes place. Led by program director Beverly Taylor, the young children will read books and also do either an indoor movement activity or a craft. Then, they move outdoors for fine and gross motor skills activities.
There are themes for each of the weekly sessions, and books are recommended.
In the same time slot, there is a STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — session for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Led by Kendall Smith, the older children will talk about a book that is related to the overall theme and then do STEAM-related activities.
Smith does the teen program too. Details on the teen program are to be soon announced. The big kids will have some sort of a challenge, and there will be a gift card prize for someone attending all of the summer sessions.
Taylor told The Norwood Post that summer reading is about encouraging the books, but the library doesn’t send books home with kids. Rather, the children are invited to check out certain books to read in their own time.
She said the programs help to give structured activity in the summer months, which encourages growth of mind and the use of imagination. And, the kids get to see other people their age too.
“It’s a place to meet friends and a great place for parents to network,” Taylor said.
Food is also available in the form of snacks during the sessions. On Thursdays and Fridays, though, the free lunch program is available.
Besides the summer programming, there are board games and activities that remain in the children’s area. The computers are also an option. For younger children, grab-and-go book kits or hands-on-learning kits can be picked up, and those have themes from which little ones can pick and choose to check out.
Anyone who’d like to get a library card should bring proof of ID or proof of residency and then fill out a form. Benefits of doing so include being able to check out materials, accessing Libby (the free online book app), and also using other online platforms like Canopy for movies.
Children may get a library card under a parent or guardian account.
The youth summer reading will wrap up at the end of July, and then in August the library will revert to its regular programming.
For adults, while there is no traditional summer reading program, there is a book club. One meeting occurred July 5, and the club will be reading “Girl, Wash Your Face,” by Rachel Hollis, a self-help book that is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. Anyone interested in participating should contact library staff.
Additionally, on July 21 the library will hold adult craft night, and those in attendance will be painting.
Taylor said new to the library are also the “staff picks,” and patrons will notice the recommendations that appear as a card, which flags certain texts.
