The Norwood Fire Protection District (NFPD) has a new piece of equipment in its ambulance that improves patient care, thanks to a $1,000 grant from Telluride Rotary Club. The NFPD recently used the funds to purchase an IV infusion pump that allows first-responders to administer fluids and medications to patients in a more accurate manner.
Norwood’s chief paramedic Matthew Mogg said first-responders need to continue medications and maintain IV fluids during transport in the ambulance. This need has become more acute with the influx of COVID-19 patients being transferred around the region. He said a medication delay can be very detrimental to a patient’s treatment.
The new IV pump allows first-responders to administer fluids in a more controlled manner, so a patient’s respiratory status does not worsen during transport to a hospital.
The new device also commemorates an important figure in NFPD history.
Mogg said the Norwood team of paramedics and firefighters nicknamed the device “the Avery Pump” as a tribute to Doug Avery, a longtime Telluride Rotary Club member, who until recently, lived in Norwood and volunteered with the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department as an EMT for two decades.
The Telluride Rotary Club gave the funding to the NFPD in honor of Avery, who suffered a serious bike accident two months ago near his new home in Panama and required emergency medical care.
Mogg said the equipment was an important update for the district.
“We are excited to bring a new level of emergency care to our community through the use of our new ‘Avery Pump,’” he told representatives of the rotary club.
The monetary donation is one of several the Telluride Rotary Club made in the past year, with matching funds coming from Rotary District 5470 to support the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While not a granting foundation, the Telluride Rotary Club maintains a small service budget that annually is used to support a variety of beneficial community projects.
Members of the organization said if those in the Telluride region had a community-based project that needed a boost of financial support, they should email telluriderotary@gmail.com.
Anyone seeking support should describe the project need and request an application.
The Telluride Rotary Club is a service organization, dedicated to helping make the world a better place. Its 42 members in Telluride are also part of the greater global Rotary International community — 1.2 million members in virtually every country in the world. The organization meets twice a month usually on the first and third Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. via Zoom.
