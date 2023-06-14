Summer programming is in full swing at the Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) campus, starting with Try-It Tuesdays, which began three weeks ago, a successful three-night run of the play, “Doublewide, Texas” last weekend, and an evening of music and food for all on June 25, for the Live at The Livery series.
“Try-It Tuesdays,” said NPRD board member Daiva Chesonis, “is a new series of casual, low commitment, weekly experiences that tap into hyperlocal recreation and arts opportunities led by specialists that live in the rec district.”
The weekly events began on May 30 with “local birding guru George Steele,” said Chesonis. Last week, pickleball was the try-it event, but was rained out and postponed to June 14. Those interested can meet at 6:30 p.m. at the pickleball courts.
The weekly Try-It Tuesdays lineup will be announced on the NPRD Facebook page through Sept. 12. Chesonis said that upcoming activities will include square dancing, mural art, drum circles and disc golf, to name a few. Next week, June 20, is a community cruise around town on bikes, scooters or striders.
“Costumes are encouraged, just for fun,” said Chesonis. Meet at The Livery at 6:30 p.m..
The big Live at The Livery event this month is an evening of music, food and community for all ages. To wrap up their nearly month-long Colorado tour, the band Birds of Play will be perching at The Livery for a family picnic concert June 25.
“It’s going to be fun, and attendees should know it’s worth practicing their bird calls before the concert,” said Alex Paul, who plays guitar, upright bass, mandolin and vocals.
“We have more instruments on stage than we have band members because we do a lot of swapping, so instead of just watching us switch and tune up, we love it if the audience is making bird sounds,” he added.
Jeff Rossi, who currently holds the Telluride Top Chef award and owns Backcountry Catering, based between Redvale and Norwood, will be serving food. He said that he is “venturing into a different style of catering, and we do anything anybody wants.” He’s been focused on high-end events in the Telluride area for the past year, but said he’s eager to take the mobile kitchen out for spins. The Live at The Livery event will be his first in Norwood.
Rossi will serve a burger and barbecue menu with pulled pork sliders and cheeseburger sliders, buffalo shrimp, and Old Bay tater tots with cheese sauce. The cost will be around $12-$15 per person. NPRD will host a cash bar with beer, wine, soda and sparkling water.
“Plan to buy tickets ahead of time online on norwoodparkandrec.org, and be sure that the chairs you bring are the low kind,” Chesonis said. “If a basketball can roll under it, it may be too big for the folks behind you."
The gates open at 5 p.m. Music begins outdoors at 6:30 p.m.
“It'll be a late afternoon, family-style event, with pre-concert picnicking in the lusciously green Oliver House yard,” said Chesonis. “Folks can bring their own dinner or explore some local fare on site from Backcountry Catering.”
Tickets are $15, but free for ages 12 and under.
Chesonis said NPRD hopes to have a full concert series for Music on the Mesa in summer 2024. “We’ll be looking for local partnerships and making presentations over this summer,” she said.
For those interested in volunteering on June 25, Chesonis said they have eight to 10 slots to fill. Volunteers will get a free ticket to give away. Email play@norwoodparkandrec.org to volunteer. More information is at norwoodparkandrec.org, birdsofplaymusic.com and backcountrycateringllc.com.
