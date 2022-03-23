Carrie Andrew told Norwood officials at the town’s March meeting Rural Philanthropy Days is coming quickly. The event happens June 7-9, and though it’s based in Ridgway, a Norwood tour is on the agenda.
Andrew is part of the large steering committee driving the event — she’s actually co-chairing the committee with Danelle Hughes, of Ridgway. Town Trustee Candy Meehan is also on the committee, as is April Montgomery of the Telluride Foundation, and together they’re helping the greater group focus on programming and the list of events. Amanda Pierce, the town clerk, is on the hospitality committee, representing Norwood.
Currently, the steering committee is fundraising. Some of the monies come from registration fees of the people attending Rural Philanthropy Days. Some nonprofits also donate, and Andrew has already let town officials know she’ll be asking for a donation of about $2,000.
Though the event is open to all nonprofits, government entities are encouraged to participate. Andrew said it’s important to encourage government participation this year, especially because of declining revenue related to the oil and gas industry.
She said one of the goals of the event is to let the grant-makers know that local governments need more support than they used to for infrastructure and staff investment.
Last Friday, committee members held an event planning meeting, one of the many leading up to the June celebration. So far, coming to Norwood are 30-50 officials for a tour. At this point, the steering committee is still fine tuning the agenda, but Andrew said primary grant-makers and other officials from the state’s Department of Local Affairs will be included.
She’s looking forward to showcasing all nonprofit groups in Norwood and what it could mean for their future.
A rough draft itinerary includes a breakfast in Norwood on Thursday, June 9, the last day of the event, and then some guest speaking segments at Lone Cone Library. Next will likely be a walking tour to the Log Cabin Museum, with a stop at the new workforce housing development. The tour will stop at the town’s community center and the Pocket Park, allowing for discussion of Norwood’s businesses and the plan for the park and trail systems that is in the works.
Later that day, the tour will head to Nucla and Naturita for various stops but conclude at The Livery back in Norwood. Andrew said exact times of the Norwood tour are to be determined as planning is refined.
The theme for this year’s Rural Philanthropy Days celebration is “Communities in Transition.” Some promotional materials will be created using the theme, and various Norwood districts will be included in those. Anyone interested in advertising should reach out to Andrew personally.
Rural Philanthropy Days is a Colorado program that provides nonprofit leaders resources to lead effective and sustainable organizations. The events are held every four years in eight different rural districts in the state and bring together nonprofits, grant-funders and local governments. The Community Resource Center and local volunteers organize the regional events. The local region is the San Juan, made up of Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
The conference was supposed to happen in 2021, but was delayed by one year due to the impacts of the COVID pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.