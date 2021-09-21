Tim Lippert retired this week from the Norwood Public Works Department after three decades of service.
“It’s been a rewarding career,” he told The Norwood Post over the weekend.
Lippert grew up on a dairy farm in northeast Colorado. After high school, he worked agricultural jobs, and then for a road and bridge department. He moved to work for Mountain Bell as a lineman, but was laid off in 1982, when the company started dissolving.
He worked for a public works department in Sterling, until his sister-in-law called him from Telluride and told him about the job in Norwood. When he came to see Norwood and laid eyes on the school, he was sold.
“This is where we needed to be for our children,” he said.
He started for Norwood on Aug. 4, 1990, as the town’s first public works director. When Lippert began, the streets were dirt. There wasn’t a town marshal back then, and the town took calls for everything: mischievous raccoons, skunk sprays, roadkill, toilets that didn’t flush and more.
At the same time, Lippert said he was truly a public servant and enjoyed plowing snow and clearing sidewalks for the elderly. He said his crew received many a chocolate chip cookie over the years from old folks as a token of appreciation.
His accomplishments over 30 years abound. He helped implement the chip-seal process with San Miguel County’s help. He oversaw system upgrades for water and wastewater, as well as improvements to town parks, and the establishment of the recent raw water system. Getting public works’ shop was a real milestone, he said.
“For 20 years, we worked on our stuff outside,” he said. “When we got our own shop, it sure made it nice.”
Lippert said it’s been because of grants, loans and the generosity of anonymous donors that Norwood has been able to grow so much during his time. He added that many people in the community have also jumped in to help when there has been an issue.
“That’s how many projects got done,” he said.
He said it’s the people that have made his career enjoyable. He said by nature he’s not much of a social person, but the job has encouraged him to be.
During his time, he has worked closely with Patti Grafmyer, who also recently celebrated three decades of service.
“We have a lot of memories together,” he said. “We’ve been like family, been through the good and the bad. We’ve worked side by side a long time, and I will miss that.”
Lippert admitted that his work didn’t really stop on nights and weekends. He said his wife has graciously tolerated his taking work calls after hours. Serving as director for public works is basically a round-the-clock job. Many people also know that Lippert served 20 years on the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department, all while running Public Works, too.
When asked what his plans for retirement are, relaxation will not be in his immediate future. He said finishing his wife’s “honey-do” list of projects must come first.
As he reflects on a job well done with Norwood, he’s grateful for the experience he’s had.
“I’ve got a lot of friends here. Truly, this is a community here, and that is why I stayed.” he said. “It’s been a good ride.”
