The ladies of the Norwood Study Club last week thanked the community for their participation in the 86th annual Pioneer Day celebration. The organization sent a letter to The Norwood Post expressing gratitude for the many people who helped by setting up, judging, feeding people and raising money.
This week, the ladies are announcing the results of the Pioneer Day Parade. Held on Sept. 24 this year, it’s the Norwood Chamber of Commerce that sponsors the awards. Annually, the chamber gives the first-place awards in various categories and the “Best of Show” traveling trophy.
Terri Snyder Lamers, the president of the Norwood Study Club, said in the future, if anyone else would like to offer second- or third-place awards, they should contact her personally at 970-327-0271.
In the youth category, taking first place was "Decades of Cowgirls” with the Snyder and Alexander families. In second place was "Putting Food on the Table” by Felicity and Wyatt Miller. Third place was "Horse Rider" with Peyton Porter.
In the business division, the first-place winner was "Time Marches On" with Snyder Ranches. In second place was Marolf Ranch with "Pioneer Women.” Ace Hardware was third with "Covered Wagon.”
Within Norwood Public School, which also gets its own category, first place was "Home is Where the Heart Is" entered by the second- and third-grade classes together. In second place was fourth grade with "Old Fashioned Learning vs. Modern Days.” In third place was “Cooking Through the Years" with the first-grade class.
The private division saw Sam Rich in first place with "Ride With STB.” In second place was the Class of 1982 with "Together Again.” The Lone Cone Republican Women took third.
In the automotive category, first place went to Finn Kjome and the 1948 Empire Tractor. Second place went to the 1975 Norton Commando SS and Richard Kearney. Bryan and Cindy Reed with the 1960 Chevrolet were third.
The Norwood Chamber of Commerce decided the Best of Show entry for 2022 went to Snyder Ranches.
Lamers said it was a great Pioneer Day Parade.
"Thanks to all of the entrants,” Lamers said. “The parade would not have been so great without you.”
Teacher Shelley Donnellon agreed this year's participation for the parade was the best it’s been in some time.
“Every elementary grade level entered a float, as well as many private businesses and families,” she said. “We had sports teams join in on the fun as well. The amount of people from the community that showed up to participate and watch the games after the Chuckwagon Dinner was amazing.”
Donnellon, who grew up in Norwood and returned to the local area to raise her children, said it’s nice to see the community coming back together and making community events even better.
“I think that things are looking up for our little community after we had to be separated for so long,” she said. “The pride and community involvement carried over into the next week with homecoming spirit as high as it has been since I moved back.”
