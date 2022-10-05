In September, the Town of Norwood completed its law enforcement study with a third party to determine what option might be best: hiring a new town marshal or letting San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office continue to handle peacekeeping.
Paul Schultz, of Municipal Police Consultants, came over from Broomfield to assess Norwood’s situation. Previously, to help support Schultz’ study, town administrator Patti Grafmyer had gathered necessary documents in advance. Those included things like the caseloads and certain contacts.
Schultz spent a half day going through Norwood’s records, getting what he needed, in order to advise town officials. Grafmyer told The Norwood Post things like the cost of uniforms, health insurance, weapons and a marshal’s vehicle are also a part of the equation.
“So many things are factored in,” Grafmyer said.
The analysis took about one-and-a-half weeks.
According to Grafmyer, after Schultz had time to study the various data points, he determined the Norwood Town Marshal’s Department was actually “very well put together and well-equipped.”
He also told town officials that the department had not been overtaxed with only one officer in the role as marshal. Additionally, Schultz added that to have 24-7 coverage a break would, of course, be needed for the officer.
And if the town continued in that capacity, some things need taken into consideration. Schultz said the town marshal’s wages have to match surrounding agencies, and a sign-on bonus would also help. Getting in on the retirement plan specifically for police and firefighters is also suggested.
Considering Norwood’s contract with the sheriff’s office currently in place, Schultz also said it was “a great deal” for the amount the town was paying.
What Schultz also suggested, though, was the town looking into a hybrid model, where there might be a part-time Norwood officer, backed up by part-time county coverage.
Grafmyer said it doesn’t have to be an either/or situation.
When asked her opinion, with more than 30 years experience in helping oversee town business, Grafmyer said there were pros and cons to having a marshal versus county coverage. She said the communication might be a bit easier with a town marshal, since the marshal has an office in Norwood Town Hall. It’s convenient for Grafmyer to relay messages and notify law enforcement of events or upcoming situations.
At this point, the county will continue to cover Norwood’s law enforcement needs through Dec. 31. But town officials have to let Sheriff Bill Masters know before that date whether that contract will be kept in place. Grafmyer said she anticipates the board discussing the issue as early as the October monthly meeting.
“So we can budget,” she said, “both of us.”
Already, the Norwood Town Board of Trustees has held a work session to discuss the law enforcement options. Now they’ll be sending out a survey to residents, asking them for their opinions. Grafmyer said the survey will have an online option, along with a paper copy option. The survey will be anonymously taken.
Now, there is one application on file for the position of Norwood Town Marshal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.