Katie Alexander said dessert can come first, and this year she’s hoping the community will turn out for the annual dessert contest that has kicked off fair week for half of a century or more.
This Saturday, on July 16, baking contestants are invited to show up between 3-5 p.m. with a dessert they’ve made that fits one of the judging categories. All desserts must be completely homemade.
From 5-6 p.m., hand-picked judges, selected in secrecy, will be judging entries “blindly.” They will not know who’s baked goods they are sampling. When the judges are complete with their work, results will be announced. Then, the aprons and the wooden spoons will be given to grand and reserve champions.
Finally, the public is invited to taste the fruits of the bakers’ labor, and anywhere from 200 to 300 people are expected to flood the Norwood Public School’s all-purpose room to participate.
Mostly, the dessert contest is the same this year, though some small changes have been made. Cheesecakes have been eliminated from the contest, only because not enough people are entering the category. At the same time, so many people are requesting to enter cookies. Last year, Alexander OK’d them as a category, and she’s sticking with it this year, because the people want to bake them.
Official categories are pies (single and double-crust), cakes (frosted and unfrosted), cookies (rolled, dropped, bar and no-bake) and ice creams (traditional flavors and fruit).
Professional entries and youth entries are judged in their own divisions. A separate division also exists for out-of-towners who don’t really live in the area but are in Norwood for fair and rodeo.
Alexander is grateful for the judges, the servers and those who show up and enter their sweets. She’s also appreciative of Melissa Merrill, of Primetime Early Learning Center, who works to involve local children.
“I have fun with those kids,” she said.
She’s also thankful for the administration at the school, and their cooperation in honoring the tradition of the event and continuing to host the dessert contest.
At the same time, she’s thinking of the some of the elders that have passed. Some of the ladies who established the legacy of the dessert contest are no longer living, and it’s bittersweet. Betty Ragsdale and Sharon Hardman were instrumental in the history of the event. Alexander wonders if Hardman’s record of the most grand champions, and number of award aprons, can ever be topped.
She also thinks of Betty Greager, another force to be reckoned with when it comes to the dessert contest. Greager is now living outside of Norwood.
Though things change, dessert contest has mostly stayed the same, and Alexander hopes for a good number of entries as she gears up for Saturday. Last year saw more than 80 entries.
“It’s going to be fun,” she said. “Just like always.”
