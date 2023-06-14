According to the U.S. Forest Service, a single whitetop weed can produce up to 4,800 seeds, viable for up to three years. And, in warmer climates, whitetop can produce several seed crops during a growing season. And, it’s dispersed by water, wind and also animals passing through fields.
You can’t mow it down. You could till the ground where whitetop is growing, but you’d have to do that every few weeks for months and keep turning your ground over. You can’t burn it out, because the weed rebounds after a fire.
You could dig it out, but that’s labor intensive, and you have to get all of the roots. You also have to clean your machinery after digging it out.
You could drown whitetop by flooding a field, but the water must sit for up to eight weeks. You can use sheep and goats to eat it, but only in the early stages of the plant, not after it’s in full flower like it is now. Cows won’t really touch it, and it’s toxic to them anyway when consumed in great quantities. Humans can eat it, since it’s in the broccoli family.
Spraying, the application of herbicide, is one method that seems to eradicate whitetop, but those sprays can damage alfalfa, so that is something to consider. Others say that soils health and pasture management are they key to making a lasting change.
County officials say whitetop, and other weeds, is a problem. That’s why the Citizen’s Weed Advisory Board is beefing back up. Ron Mabry, the old weed specialist retired in 2020, and now Julie Kolb is in charge. She, with Parks and Open Space Director Janet Kask, is ready to build that board back and take charge of noxious weeds, including whitetop.
The new board plans to meet three to four times a year and discuss education and resources. So far on the board are Kolb, Kask and Hanna Jimenez, all working for the county. Nancy Hrupcin, of Norwood, is on the board; so is John Humphries, of Ophir. As of press time, Hank Williams and Lo Snyder had applied, too.
There’s actually a state statute that counties must have weed advisory boards. They’re supposed to be comprised of at least five members, who are landowners of 40 acres or more. Landowners, farmers and ranchers of Wright’s Mesa are invited to apply and get on the board by emailing Kask at janetk@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Jimenez said she agreed the 20-year drought has made weeds like whitetop even worse. The weeds are tolerant, resistant. They pop up before native grasses and other vegetation get a chance.
Once the new Citizen’s Weed Advisory Board has been established, then collectively the group will determine how they’re going to focus. Already there is a cost-share program available for 50 percent off herbicides. Also, the county office has been sending out information about the “noxious weed of the month” and publishing that information in local news outlets. Kolb is also working with Montrose County’s ecological services department.
While this season might be too late for whitetop, since it is in full flower, perhaps the new Citizen’s Weed Advisory Board can make a strategy to get ahead it and other weeds in anticipation for the next year.
