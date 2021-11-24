There seems to be much holiday spirit happening this year in Norwood. Traditional festivities will take place, with new celebrations making their debut this year too.
At Jubilee Stables at Valentine Farm, a community meal will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the dinner served at 6:15 p.m. Live music will performed.
“Everyone is invited,” a flyer sent to The Norwood Post said.
Norwood’s Noel Night is Dec. 3, with the Parade of Lights down Grand Avenue, shopping incentives from local businesses, and more. The night includes meeting Santa Clause, a chili cook-off and cookie decorating.
At the same time, Jubilee Stables at Valentine Farm is also hosting a Christmas at the Farm event on Dec. 4. On site there will be a petting zoo, along with arts and crafts vendors. Anyone who wants to participate in that holiday bazaar event should email Christina Gregory in advance at valentinefarmco@gmail.com.
Some wreath-making activities will take place, along with the visiting of the farm animals.
Additionally, Mrs. Claus is schedule to make an appearance, and Shelley Donnellon, local teacher and photographer, will be doing her “Christmas minis” — a photo shoot for family or friends that want to capture their portraits this holiday season.
Donnellon told The Norwood Post they can find her on Facebook to sign up for the sessions by visiting @shelleyraeytoday and https://calendly.com/shelley-donnellon/christmas-minis?month=2021-12. Sessions start at $50.
Lita Bilotti said there will be a holiday arts and crafts bazaar at the Livery on Friday, Dec. 3, from 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jason Baker, of Norwood, said he will be participating with silver jewelry, pendants and rings. He will have some cut stones, including some turquoise and spiny oyster stones, along with other ones.
Bilotti will have crocheted crafts at the Livery, including kitchen items like potholders, hot pads and also skillet handle covers that slide onto the handles of wrought iron cooking pans. She also makes crocheted ornament stars that have jingle bells, along with lavender sachets and some knitted hats and towels.
She’s planning for cider and baked good on site, too, for the day at the Livery. She hopes other crafters will join her.
“We have room for some more vendors, as I have lost vendors for six tables recently,” said Bilotti. Cost to participate is $15 for a vendor table for the weekend.
Anyone who wants to take part in the Livery bazaar should contact Bilotti as soon as possible. She can be reached at litabilotti@yahoo.com.
Mandee Shirley is also set to have her holiday pop-up shop this year, and on the same weekend Dec. 3-6. The last few years she’s organized a shop that features handmade items and other things from local ladies in town, from holiday decor to clothing, candles, craft signs and more.
“We will have some old favorites like Twigs and Twine, My Place and Lularoe, along with some new things like new candles,” Shirley said.
The Town of Norwood and Norwood Chamber of Commerce are also doing a local shopping incentive Nov. 27 - Dec. 5. They're giving away a Yeti Tundra cooler and a $100 gift card to a community member who spends $40 at any of the participating businesses, including holiday bazaars and the pop-up shop.
"It’s part of a national 'shop local, shop small' campaign through American Express," town clerk Amanda Pierce said.
