A group of Norwood women are making sure the Norwood Farm & Craft Market comes back after a hiatus last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now, Gretchen Wells, Leila Seraphin and Judy Weiss are taking the lead and establishing Thursday evenings as the new market time. In the past, markets were on Saturday mornings.
Wells said she wonders if Thursdays might draw more support, since some people get away on the weekends for recreation, camping or other reasons. From 4 to 8 p.m. this year, Norwood folk will have the opportunity to shop for fresh food, crafts and other items.
The plan is to have Farm & Craft in the Pocket Park, like it typically has been, at the corner of Grand Avenue and Lucerne Street. Wells and her team are set to go before the Norwood Town Board of Trustees to get approval.
Wells said Commissioner Kris Holstrom has been instrumental in helping get the new market season going. Holstrom, a farmer and lifelong advocate for fresh food, runs a nonprofit, called SWIRL, the Southwest Institute for Resilience. Through the nonprofit, Holstrom has helped advise Wells and the others on how to handle insurance and liability, since insurance is now required at all farm markets in the state.
Wells said the new insurance requirement could be something hard for vendors just getting started, but Holstrom has helped find an insurance provider who can cover vendors affordably. And, Wells said vendors will get a break. With the new cost of insurance, vendors don’t have to pay a fee to participate in the markets this year.
“It’s about $120 for insurance,” Wells said. “If you did 10 farm markets with $10 entry fees, it’s about the same.”
Wells said the Farm & Craft Market will still accept donations from anyone who wants to give toward the organization of this year’s season too. She said expenses to produce the markets do exist.
The markets start the weekend before Mother’s Day. At the debut, Nina Kothe will be bringing Mother’s Day arrangements for patrons — something Wells said will be fun.
Wells said it’s important the markets come back for the Norwood community. She said she knows how much people enjoy it. She personally loves getting summer fruit, like peaches and plums, from farm markets, and she plans to broker fresh fruit to get to Norwood for this season.
She and her team would also like to incorporate local restaurants for the Thursday night events. Bringing revenue to Norwood businesses is something she said is needed.
Seraphin told The Norwood Post that the community could see Kristi’s Kitchen with bread and pastries on Thursday nights. Weiss will have eggs there, but might also feature Laid Back Ranch beef too.
Sofia Florecendio, of Abuelita Technology, will be selling organic, handmade tortillas and cocoa mixes. The FRESH Food Hub will have a booth to manage farm market vouchers, but will also offer produce representing growers on the mesa, as well as fruit from the Paonia region.
She said she thinks the Marolf Ranch might be there with local flour and beans. Kothe, with the Rusty Bucket Garden Market, will definitely have plant and veggie starts for market-goers.
Seraphin said as things gear up, she cannot guarantee who’s participating. She said many vendors have said they’re in, but organizers are still waiting to confirm their list.
Anyone wishing to be a vendor at the Norwood Farm & Craft Market this season should contact Wells, Seraphin or Weiss directly to get started.
