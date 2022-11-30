For anyone needing a break during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, the Lone Cone Library is making sure there are activities for the community to participate in. Beverly Taylor, the program director at the library, told The Norwood Post there are some things for children and families, and others for adults to take time out for self-care and calming.
Taylor said all children are invited to enjoy the cookie decorating event that is scheduled for Noel Night on Dec. 2 at the old Ace Hardware store building. Additionally, there is a holiday craft night on Dec. 13, as well as a family movie night on Dec. 30.
“On family movie night, we will have popcorn, snacks, a short book reading and a movie from our online streaming service Kanopy,” Taylor said.
At the same time, in December there are weekly movement classes for adults, specifically yoga and Tai Chai. Some type of yoga class is happening daily at the library space, and the Tai Chi class, taught by Bill Cruston, is on Tuesdays.
Marie Green’s wellness coaching class will resume after the new year, Taylor said.
She agreed the classes can be a community resource this holiday season.
“Our movement classes are great opportunities to spend an hour in an environment to focus on yourself, to be mindful instead of ‘mind full,’ and to release tension in the body,” she said. “They are available to anyone, whether one has ever done yoga or Tai Chi, or not. Our instructors are patient, kind and thoughtful — amazing teachers.”
The class schedule is posted on the library website and can be viewed at loneconelibrary.org.
At the same time, the library offers other ways for people to relax, she added. The community puzzle is out and on a table for any and all to come in and work on. The library puzzles vary in size and theme and provide a quiet challenge. Taylor said people do come in and take a break by working on the community puzzle. Sometimes patrons stay for a few minutes, and others stay longer.
The library’s book club, as of press time, still had a few texts left for check-out. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5, and the group will be reading “One More for Christmas.” Taylor said the book club is open to anyone age 16 and older. Some electronic copies of the book may also be available on the Libby app.
Taylor said the Lone Cone Library is full of opportunities for people to come in and have a quiet moment.
“Anyone can grab a book off the shelf and cozy up in any of our lounge areas, or curl up in a chair,” she said. “Bring a blanket and make yourself at home. We have a fireplace that is amazingly cozy in our large facility, and it is a blast to play chess or checkers sitting there — or browse a book or an electronic device.”
Lone Cone Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, it’s open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays it’s closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.