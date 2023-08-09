Norwood Mayor Candy Meehan has returned from her training at Harvard University, July 10-29, for which she was on site in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For her, the experience was more than exciting.
“Being on campus at Harvard was a little intimidating, but really inspiring,” she told The Norwood Post over the weekend. “It was like stepping back in time and being transported into the future all at once.”
Meehan said her sessions were organized into four lengthy lectures daily, along with group study time, breaks and lunches. Mixer events also took place among the 82 participants in the training.
Meehan said she became acquainted with an officer from the New York Police Department, and made friends with a chief investigator from New York. She said all of the people were friendly and interested in small communities and the challenges they face. Some of them couldn’t wrap their heads around the lack of opportunities in remote, rural areas.
Already, Meehan has received emails in support of her work with water on Wright’s Mesa, including one attorney who’s been checking in with her.
While Meehan has completed much of her work for the training, she has a few tasks to finish still. For the next year, she’s also been asked to stay in contact with her group members to discuss certain ideas, too.
Meehan met a member of Governor Jared Polis’ cabinet, a woman who is “at the top of the ladder” for early childhood education. Meehan plans to connect with her and share the early childhood needs of Norwood and the greater West End of Montrose County.
She now has more books on her reading list that she can keep track of. All of the presenters at Harvard had written at least one text. She’s most impressed by David King and Marty Linsky.
There are two additional certifications Meehan was invited to complete through Harvard, similar to the leadership training she just went through. She said she can do them in the next year and also from home. While she loved being immersed in the work at Harvard, she admitted her work desk became quite full and very disorganized during her three weeks away.
One of the biggest takeaways from the program for her was that “we are all in the same boat fighting the same battles, but on different levels,” she said. “If it affects us, it affects them.”
While she spent much of her time absorbing information, she also had moments to brag about the Western Slope, and specifically the Norwood community. She showed her fellow Harvard colleagues photographs of the Lone Cone, as well as the website for the Norwood Chamber of Commerce.
“I would venture to say we are going to have guests the next few years,” she said.
For Meehan, it was good to see things from others’ “backyards,” and for those at Harvard to get perspective and see issues from Norwood’s point of view.
“I don’t have words for how amazing this has been,” she said. “I am still processing.”
Meehan said no Town of Norwood funds were spent for any of her Harvard training. She received a scholarship from the Gates Family Foundation (the old Gates Foundation company in Colorado, known for rubber and other products, not Bill Gates or the Microsoft Corporation) for the experience, and they paid her tuition. All other expenses, including food and travel, she covered personally.
