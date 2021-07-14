Grover Price, owner of Motion Sense Therapy and Performance, has been working in Norwood since 2015. This spring, though, he moved his practice into the town’s old library in expanding his space for patients.
With 13 years of experience, Price is a doctor of physical therapy with a degree from Temple University. He worked in Boston previously, and later Telluride. He was working for West End Physical Therapy in Norwood most recently, until the bought the place in 2019 and made it his own. Now working next to the old Log Cabin Museum in the historic space owned by the town, he’s updated the interior and added more equipment.
He specializes in sports medicine but also geriatrics. Many of his patients in Norwood are athletes from the school, “weekend warriors” who ski and climb, and others who are elderly folks in need of support. He’s got a background in pediatrics, too.
Currently, he’s very busy, and it’s taking patients up to two weeks to get on the books. He’s trying to get people in sooner, but he’s down one employee at this time.
Now, he’s looking for an additional physical therapist to join him in the practice. That person must be licensed in Colorado and able to work full-time. Price said it’s not easy finding staff in a remote and rural environment.
Patty McIntosh is a physical therapy assistant at the practice, and Karen Snook is the office assistant.
While his pre-COVID plan of having a space for patients to come in and work out was squashed during the pandemic, he is hoping to start a wellness membership possibility in the near future. He’d like for his patients to be able to use his physical therapy equipment to get stronger.
He said he loves teaching people how to live better without taking drugs and to learn to get back to doing what they love to do. He also offers functional dry needling, what he describes as a Western-type of acupuncture.
“I have been doing trigger point needling for seven years and received an advanced certification in functional dry needling in 2016,” he said.
He doesn’t believe in the “no pain-no gain” theory. He doesn’t practice in a way that requires physical therapy to hurt in order to work.
And, he wants people to know that they don’t need to be injured to come and see him. He routinely does injury prevention screenings and functional medicine screenings for people. In the future, he’d also like to hold clinics for youth to teach injury prevention. He’s already talked to the athletic department at Norwood Public Schools.
He takes most insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and he has a self-pay rate for people who struggle to afford physical therapy.
While he knows many people in the Norwood community because of his work the last six years, he invites people to come into the space and see the renovation work, which local carpenter Jon Sapp helped him with.
Price said there is an advantage to working with him in Norwood. Besides the affordability, the space is bigger, comparatively speaking in the region.
He lives in Placerville. He’s married to Courtney Price, who teaches for Telluride Public Schools. Together they have two small children, including a newborn. His dog, Hartly, is the clinic’s greeter and attends work with him almost daily.
