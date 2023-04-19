At the April meeting of the Norwood Town Board of Trustees, the board voted to waive the community center fee for bereaved families. For celebrations of life and funeral dinners, there will be no charge. Trustee Niven Drybrough asked if there should be a clause for the clean-up to make sure the facility wasn’t left a mess. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said she thought families would be vigilant.
Additionally, the board held a discussion on the Safer to Schools project that involves street improvements in town. A project that involves the Colorado Department of Transportation, it’s already received “just shy of half a million, plus a $110,000 match grant.” Board members reviewed quotes from two different firms for engineering, one of which Norwood has done much business with in the past, SGM, and another one the town has not worked with, PST.
The quotes’ fees were vastly different, but CDOT recommended both firms to do the calculations, drawings and permitting. SGM is a bigger company with many employees, while PST is much smaller.
Trustee Shawn Fallon asked if the project would help with drainage issues in town. Grafmyer agreed it would, since it includes curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
Grafmyer gave no opinion on whom the board should approve for the work. Public Works Director Randy Harris said the PST engineer who came to Norwood and walked the site was very “knowledgeable.” Town Clerk Amanda Pierce said her feeling was that while at first she leaned toward SGM, because they’ve always done good work for Norwood, she felt inclined to approve PST after she met the engineer. Since she felt confident in the work of both firms, she felt it might be wise to go with the lower bid.
The board approved the hiring of PST.
In his report, Harris said his crew has been busy with drainage. Now with warmer weather, Public Works is going to focus on getting the streets in good condition, sweeping them and patching them.
In her report, Grafmyer said only one student applied for the town’s $1,000 scholarship this year. The name was not revealed, but the board approved the applicant receiving the award, which will be presented by the mayor at graduation.
Norwood’s clean-up day is May 20, and dumpsters will be on site. This year, the town is working to host a tire bin for the public, hopefully funded by a grant. There will be a metal bin and also a chipper for green waste.
Norwood will hire a code enforcement officer, and already three people have applied; One person has completed an interview. Grafmyer hopes to have someone on staff as a code enforcement officer by May.
Mayor Candy Meehan said she was pleased that Norwood was featured in the Colorado Sun newspaper for the Pinion Park neighborhood project. She said the template for building workforce housing, using grants with land donations and the pre-fabricated structures is inspiring other communities in Colorado.
Meehan added the San Miguel Water Conservation Board will be seating three people on the Norwood Water Commission very soon. The water education day that Meehan established a few years ago takes place again this year May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some food will be served, and local organizations will gather for updates and presentations.
