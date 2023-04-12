When the Telluride Daily Planet went to press on Thursday, March 12, 2020, there were no known cases of COVID-19 in San Miguel County. There were 44 in Colorado. The next day, the president issued a statement declaring a national emergency as of March 1, 2020. The following Wednesday, March 18, San Miguel County declared a shelter-in-place through at least April 3. Citizens were required to stay home and visitors ordered to leave immediately. San Miguel County was the first county in Colorado to shut down, and the state followed with its own measures on March 23, 2020.
Now, just over three years later, the federal government will end the national state of emergency on May 11. San Miguel County issued a press release last Friday that stated its plans for the shift, though some changes have been made already and Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC) in Norwood stated it will continue care.
According to the county’s press release, the county will close testing clinics but will continue offering free education, free at-home tests and free vaccinations.
“Over the past six months, we have seen limited interest in standalone clinics for COVID testing,” said San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin in last Friday’s press release.
On Thursday, April 13, the county will offer its last COVID testing clinic. Free at-home rapid tests are and will continue to be available at the San Miguel County Public Health Department, located at 333 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride, and through area libraries. Free vaccines are also available at the health department, said Franklin.
For those who rely on UMC in Norwood, Ann ONeal, the operations manager at UMC, said, “We’re still here, you can still get care here, regardless of your financial status. We’ll still be testing and screening for symptoms, but it’s no longer free. We now have to buy from the government. Most insurances will cover patient costs.”
To the same issue, the county said that “regardless of the end of the federal emergency, COVID vaccines are considered preventive care through insurance. COVID vaccinations will continue to be covered under certain Medicaid and Medicare plans and private insurance.”
ONeal added, “We do have the in-house sliding scale that allows us to provide care at a nominal fee, and our patient navigator can help find insurance, if someone doesn’t have insurance or is losing Medicare or CHP+. None of that is going away. Folks can feel free to call us and get with the right person.”
For those relying on the mobile vaccine clinics, the county’s vaccine bus crew poked its last arms on Feb. 12, in Mountain Village, after being at Lone Cone Library in Norwood and Carhenge parking lot in Telluride the previous two days, according to the county’s Twitter feed. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) mobile vaccine clinic visited the same locations at the end of March. The CDPHE mobile vaccination clinic will be running until May 11. Schedules and appointments can be found online at mobilevax.us/western-slope.
CDC Guidelines continue to recommend individuals that are sick to stay home and separate from others as much as possible, wear a high-quality mask if around others, test for COVID-19 and improve ventilation at home, if possible.
“We are proud of the work that we have done to respond to COVID-19,” said Franklin. “We know that there is still much work to be done, but we are confident that we can continue to work with our community to stay safe and healthy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.