Norwood’s Winston Davis has battled and survived pancreatic cancer four times in the last couple of decades. For him, battling and overcoming a disease since 2006 that he said only has a 4 percent survival rate must mean that God is keeping him around for some reason.
A deeply spiritual man, Davis sat with The Norwood Post last week and reminisced about the many close calls that he’s come out of alive.
“It’s a miracle I’m sitting here,” he said.
He’s been through automobile accidents, law enforcement chases (he worked as a police officer for years), survived cancer and had run-ins with rattlesnakes. As a cop, he’s experienced the aftermath of school shootings first-hand. He was an officer responsible for dealing with that level of tragedy. He also uncovered corruption in law enforcement agencies, something that activated a target on his head that he also lived through only because of the Lord, he said.
He’s escaped sticky situations horse trading in the swamps of Louisiana and avoided scuffles in Arizona with seedy characters that were up to no good.
At the same time, he’s been acquainted with many interesting personalities, some of them celebrities.
He visited with indigenous tribal council members who knew exactly where Chief Ouray was buried, though being a white man, Davis said he felt he couldn’t press them for details. He befriended well-known authors, like Linda Goodman, and television newscasters, like Greta Van Susteren — or rather they found him.
Davis personally knew I.W. Wilson, who in the 1950s pulled wagons and automobiles out of the mud on the banks of the Gurley Ditch, where Grand Avenue would eventually be paved.
Back in the old days, Davis was a coveted dance partner at the cowboy bar. Many a late night, he’s been the last man dancing. A distinguished marksman, he’s hit some targets that only the best can.
Through it all, Davis has been a lifelong writer, and besides crafting poetry over the years, he also quips parables about life. Though he is slowing down, he’s still writing today from his smartphone. Probably like many creative authors, when inspiration moves him, he uses the text feature to jot notes to himself.
Now, local journalist John Metzger with his wife Catherine have been meeting up with Davis to take notes. The Metzgers are helping organize a book that showcases Davis’ many poems with introductions that explain the context.
At 83 years old, Davis said he thanks God for all that he has been through. He’s still giving away bumper stickers that say, “Souled out to Jesus” — another maxim he’s coined.
From the comfort of his couch last week, he read aloud the following adage he composed: “Time changes nothing. It is simply the vehicle and catalyst for change. There are only two things that can bring change, love and pain, and most often you cannot separate the two, because love inherently brings its own kind of pain … and change comes only when the status quo becomes too painful to endure.”
Details about Metzger’s book featuring the many Davis musings will be announced in the near future.
