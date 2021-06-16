The economy across the nation and locally in Norwood stands at a post-pandemic turning point. The Norwood Chamber of Commerce — in collaboration with surrounding towns, San Miguel and Montrose counties, and other economic development groups — is recalibrating its efforts toward more cooperation in promoting regional tourism and smart-growth business.
Over the last half century or so, Colorado’s Eastern Slope moved from boom-and-bust agriculture and mining to a diversified economy that could withstand the ups and downs of monolithic industrial cycles. Similar diversification was well along on the Western Slope, but over the last year, the economy morphed much faster with more remote workers, dispersed businesses, revamped sourcing and supply chains, and rising trends like regenerative agriculture and a recreational renaissance.
In response to these opportunities, the Norwood Chamber has joined with regional partners on two cooperative marketing projects: the Unaweep-Tabeguache (UT) Scenic Byway and Colorado Stargazing.
Highway 145 through Norwood and neighboring towns is part of the beautiful UT Byway, which needs updated signage and a more effective web presence. The chamber is taking part in this initiative, which it will showcase this fall in celebrating 30 years of scenic byway designation. Connecting travelers along adjacent scenic routes and highlighting activities and points of interest along the way is mission-critical promotion for the West End.
Under the direction of destination management firm VistaWorks in Buena Vista and with initial support from the Colorado Tourism Office in Denver, “Colorado Stargazing: Experience the Night” is a collaborative effort that promotes the growing nighttime activity of “astro-tourism.” Some people living in cities have never even seen the Milky Way, and the program helps visitors with self-guided tours and boosts overnight stays throughout the local International Dark Skies region, now including Nucla, Naturita, Ridgway, Black Canyon, Lake City, Hovenweep, Mesa Verde and Norwood.
“Colorado Stargazing promotes communities unified by the night sky experience,” said VistaWorks Chief Officer of Thought Bryan Jordan, whose firm won an Outstanding Marketing Program Award for this initiative last year at the Governor’s Tourism Conference. “VistaWorks welcomes Norwood, Nucla and Naturita to Colorado Stargazing, and we look forward to ramping up the program with additional content, social media marketing, and public relations.”
Both initiatives take advantage of new travel and tourism behaviors that kicked into gear last year due to shutdowns and social distancing mandates. In addition to the destination vacationers to Telluride, Moab and nearby national parks, there is an influx of more self-contained and self-directed travelers with dozens of special interests that extend beyond the traditional hunting/fishing, ski/bike and festival/event affinities.
Folks are on extended vacations, work/life-balance adventures, and day-trip journeys across the land, under the sky, through all seasons, and in all manner of recreational vehicles to a thousand points of interest and hundreds of different activities.
Too much attention on one destination point gets travelers an overcooked Moab and overcrowded Telluride. Cooperative marketing partnerships are a solution to the hyper-promotion of overused areas. The chamber wants to help spread the wealth and the people around this vast region defined by the West End, Four Corners and the entire Colorado Dark Sky corridor.
The Norwood Chamber will continue looking for ways to work with strategic partners from neighboring states to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development in Denver. The window of opportunity is open to position the area as a relocation destination and safe place to travel for everyone. Hopefully, travelers will find Wright’s Mesa along the way, spend the night in a hotel, camp out, dine in restaurants, and maybe even move to Norwood and contribute to a smart-growth future.
