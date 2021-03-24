At its March meeting, the Norwood Town Board of Trustees approved the allocation of $10,000 for air purifiers to be installed in local businesses. Town clerk Amanda Pierce told The Norwood Post that extra tax revenue this year made the allocation possible.
Pierce said town administrator Patti Grafmyer came up with the idea of the air purifiers to support town businesses in light of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the town funds have been set aside, they will soon support Norwood stores and restaurants to operate even more safely.
“Patti wanted to give back,” Pierce said. “We got more back than expected. It was Patti’s idea.”
The air purifiers help protect against the spread of airborne illnesses, like COVID-19, but also help with preventing the transmission of colds, flus and more. Pierce said the purifiers work with dust particles and also help with allergens in the air.
A company called Air Oasis makes the purifiers, which come in a few different sizes. Pierce said size can be based off of square footage. The machines have HEPA filters, carbon filters and UV light technology to keep the air clean.
Town Hall already has two of the air purifiers installed. Pierce said town officials wanted to test them out and see how they worked. She reported that they were rather quiet, and didn’t emit much noise pollution — something she and Grafmyer were concerned about for local businesses.
“They are very quiet,” she said. “We didn’t want to order one, and then The Divide can’t have it because it’s too loud.”
One larger purifier is sitting in the lobby where residents come in to pay bills or speak with town staff. Another smaller purifier is in the office area.
Now that trustees have approved the funds to go toward local businesses, business owners will soon be able to access an application to get a purifier for their space. Pierce said depending on square footage and more, the town could purchase a purifier or give away funds to help with the purchase of one.
Pierce said she has to create the application herself, and businesses will be made aware of the opportunity as soon as next week. She’ll be contacting all local businesses who have their license in order. She said she’ll also be advertising on social media, too.
“We want to get this out as soon as possible,” she said. “The funds are allocated.”
She said she imagines that business owners will take advantage of the opportunity and apply to receive an air purifier.
She said while Telluride and Mountain Village live in a different tax bracket than Norwood, those municipalities can afford to cover expenses for the outdoor eating pods and more to support their businesses. She said Norwood is committed to doing what it can, and the air purifiers are a way to show that. She said it also demonstrates to the county Norwood’s commitment to doing its part.
Pierce said anyone, business owners in particular, who might be interested in seeing the air purifiers in person are welcome to stop by Town Hall and check them out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.