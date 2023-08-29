On Sept. 1, 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation stating that September is square dance month in Colorado, and as part of this year’s state-wide celebrations, Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) will host a Try it Tuesday square dance event on Sept. 5 at The Livery. Events will also be taking place in Montrose and other parts of the region.
“I’ve been wanting to see this happen at The Livery since it opened,” said Liza Tanguay, president of NPRD’s board.
Colorado is one of 24 states that have declared square dance as the state folk dance. The square dance was adopted as the official state folk dance on March 16, 1992, by an act of the General Assembly.
On Sept. 5, says Montrose-based square dance caller Elaine Bartholomew, “Come to The Livery and learn a few basic moves to join in the fun of square dancing. You can dance that same night.”
Bartholomew is a member of the Montrose-based square dance group, Black Canyon Twirlers.
Describing the dance, Bartholomew said, “This is a dance that includes precision, rhythm, fellowship and just pure fun. The benefits are physical and mental.”
Bartholomew will be joined by fellow caller Mike Lee.
“There is a dance either in Montrose or Delta on most Saturday nights,” she said. “We offer lessons, weekly workshops and a good time dancing.”
Tanguay said, “Elaine is possibly willing to come here and do more. If there’s enough interest, we could start a club and have regular square dances happening.”
Other events in the region this month include a celebration in Montrose at the Circle 3 Cowboy Church, 62885 Lasalle Road, Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4-6:30 p.m. The mayors of Montrose and Delta will attend, and events include: pictures with the kids and mayors; stick horse races for kids, with prizes; horseback riders dancing square dance moves on their horses; dancing demos from local square dancers and a spaghetti dinner. The event is sponsored by the Western Slope Square Dance Council, Black Canyon Twirlers, and The Delta Hub Wheelers.
The afternoon’s festivities will be followed by the Black Canyon Twirlers’ regular square dance meet at the Lions Clubhouse, on North Seventh St. and Nevada, in Montrose, from 6-9 p.m., according to the event calendar at coloradosquaredance.com.
NPRD’s final Try it Tuesday of the season will be a community bike ride parade on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
“We hope anyone who came out for any of the Try it Tuesdays will come out for the final hurrah of the summer, a community bike ride, sort of parade, with costumes, silly dress and decorated bikes, kind of an unofficial parade,” said Tanguay.
She added that a Try it Tuesday survey will be posted soon on NPRD’s Facebook page to help determine interest in and activities for a winter Try it Tuesday series.
There is no charge for NPRD’s Try it Tuesday square dancing event, but a donation jar will be out to help cover the callers’ travel expenses from Montrose and Delta.
More information on Try it Tuesdays may be found on NPRD’s Facebook page.
