Spring brings water, water everywhere, but in order for there to be enough to drink, and to water grass, trees and gardens, and fill kiddie pools and livestock tanks, all entities that control and direct water for the Norwood area will need to be on the same boat, rowing in the same direction. That’s why the Town of Norwood has announced the second Norwood Water Education Day on May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Town Park.
“This is about information sharing and community bonding time, and we hope to bridge gaps in understanding about water in Norwood,” said Norwood Mayor Candy Meehan, who is also on the Wright’s Mesa Water Coalition.
Meehan said that the town, the Norwood Water Commission and the Norwood Fire Protection District will work together to provide food and beverages at the event.
“There will also be swag, materials and five-minute talks,” said Meehan.
“It’s great that this is happening,” said Kris Holstrom, San Miguel County Commissioner and member of the Wright’s Mesa Water Coalition. “Water is something that affects us all, and we should be talking about it more.”
Holstrom added, “Water in this state is so unusual and there are so many aspects to it, and unless you school yourself, it’s not easy to understand.”
To that end, Holstrom and Meehan attended the Water Education Colorado Fluency professional development course a couple of years ago, which is where the idea for the water education day, among other things, was born.
This is the second year that the town has offered the event. Holstrom is glad to see it happening again and said she likes “the idea of making it consistent, annual.”
“Water underpins everything in the West,” Holstrom added. “We need to have an understanding of the resource, the variability and who the players are, so we know who’s doing what and who to talk to when you have questions.”
The great news is, said Holstrom, there is a lot of water this year, which will mean a great event.
“It’s nice to talk about water in a year that we actually have some,” she said.
The April Colorado Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service said, “Substantial, and in many cases record breaking, precipitation throughout the month of March [which] led to significant increases in snowpack and water supply forecasts across much of Colorado.”
In fact, the report said that “the combined San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan River basins had an increase in streamflow forecasts of over 40 percent of normal.”
The combined basins are showing up to 177 percent of the median streamflow, although — and this is where the conversations really center — storage is at 69 percent of median, which is up four percent from this time last year.
The May 6 event will bring together the Southwest Water Conservancy District, the U.S. Forest Service, the Wright’s Mesa Water Conservancy District, Norwood Fire Protection District, the Norwood Water Commission and others, giving people time to ask questions and talk with officials one-on-one, as well as meet, greet and enjoy burgers and hot dogs together.
“Norwood Water Education Day was created to give the community the opportunity to understand what entities exist in the area and how they work and compliment one another,” said Meehan.
Some of the topics covered will be things like fire season forecast, water conditions and conservation techniques, as well as projects in the works.
“We’re active and trying to get stuff done,” said Meehan, “but the only thing that moves quickly with water is the water.”
