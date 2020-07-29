The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in the U.S. in March of this year, may be inspiring some people to leave urban areas and head for the countryside. Some on social media are discussing the idea that rural communities could possibly see an increase of newcomers. Could that happen in Norwood?
Craig Greager, of Norwood Real Estate, said he is busier with showings and also transactions during the pandemic.
“Absolutely,” he said. “Vacant land is starting to sell. Residential is still selling.”
According to Greager, he’s got at least three clients from cities who are buying in the Norwood area.
“Most of them are planning a move,” he said. “They’re saying they’re not sure what’s going to happen, and they’re buying something just in case the ‘stuff’ does hit the fan.”
Similarly, Nora Davis, of Rimrocker Real Estate in the West End, said her work in Nucla and Naturita is busier because of the pandemic. She said she is showing to people who want to escape the city.
“And especially if they can work from home on the internet, or if they are retired,” she said. “Others want another place to have here, to come to hunt or get away in the summer.”
At the same time, Davis said once or twice a month, she shows property to folks from Moab who say they can’t take the bustle of the tourist economy any longer.
“Moab people are wanting to come over because of the similar terrain,” she said. “They said it’s growing too much for them over there. Not all buy, but they look.”
Davis added that the stock market’s recent explosion in early summer also inspired people to invest in real estate too.
Arleen Boyd, of Pine Cone Realty in Norwood, said she’s not sure her business has flourished due to the pandemic. She said she has maybe three clients right now who are working with her because of circumstances that have come about due to COVID-19.
“Not a large group, no,” she told The Norwood Post on Monday.
Boyd said she wasn’t sure exactly what factors were prompting city-dwellers to check out Norwood. She said she’s not sure there is a trend in people moving to rural areas due to the virus.
“It seems like there would be more,” she said.
Boyd said she has stayed busy through the pandemic, and that her business hasn’t slowed though. She said it was unfortunate she couldn’t show properties for a while, back when the regulations were tighter. That, she said, lasted for a month, but sales continued to take place.
Now through fall she said is the busiest time of year for local real estate agents typically. And now, interest rates are low for buyers.
Boyd said when the restrictions eased up to allow for tourism to take place in San Miguel County, the market saw growth. She said visitors are wanting to be shown properties.
“Visitors are looking,” she said. “Once it opened to visitors, people from out of state and the Front Range are coming over again. When it opened backup, it was a flood gate.”
