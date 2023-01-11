The Norwood Food Bank has been giving to the regional community for 13 years. Now they could use some give-back. The organization is growing, and needs simple things like grocery bags, reusable bags, egg cartons and volunteers.
When the food bank started 13 years ago, director Michele Blunt said they were serving 20-30 families.
“Today, the food bank takes care of 125 families a month. People come from as far as Paradox and Bedrock,” she said.
With the other programs under the food bank, the total served is 250-380 people each month during the school year.
The food bank is currently operating out of Christ in Focus Church, at 1470 Spruce St. in Norwood. Distributions are on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday distributions are all fresh produce.
Blunt isn’t working alone. She said she’s thankful for the volunteers who do help out, but the distribution schedule on the organization’s Facebook page shows that she still needs help with unloading the truck on some Wednesday mornings, and with distribution on both days. Blunt also has two paid employees: her assistant, Myra Nieblas, and her Latinx liaison/translator, Paje Arudda-Catsman.
Longtime volunteer Karen Love, who drives from Naturita on Wednesdays, said she really enjoys helping out.
“I love meeting people and we’ve got a great group of folks,” she said. “If I don’t see someone who usually picks up food, I wonder if they’re OK.”
She’s been helping out for 11 or 12 years, she said, and it’s just getting busier.
This past November was the busiest month yet, Blunt said.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to provide full Thanksgiving dinner kits to anyone who needed them, and we were able to do that this year because of some large donations we received,” she said.
The funds came from private donors and were one-time donations.
In conjunction with the food bank, Blunt oversees four other programs. Two are for kids. One provides backpacks of food to 29 kids to take home on weekends. Norwood Public School gets snack boxes so that “teachers can provide food to any of the 180 or so students in preschool through 12th grade who need them,” Blunt said.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program requires an application, but Blunt said that 98 percent of the applicants are accepted. There’s also a Senior Food Assistance Program for people over 60.
Blunt has often distributed food on-call, but she’s so busy now with just the two days of operation, the paperwork and other behind-the-scenes work that she has stopped.
“We’re starting to work on our 501c3 application,” Blunt said, “and hope to be done by this time next year.”
She said the food bank is outgrowing the church and will need a warehouse soon. Most of the food comes from the Front Range and Alamosa.
Blunt said the food bank is there for anyone who needs it.
“However, we are facing the same supply chain issues as everyone else right now,” she said, and requested that folks only pick up food if they need it.
For information on any of the programs mentioned above, or to volunteer, the public may contact Blunt at 970-708-8664. Information on the food bank hours are on Facebook at facebook.com/christinfocusfoodbank. The food bank is only open during the times listed.
