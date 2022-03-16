It looks as though Norwood will be getting a second new housing subdivision. While some in the community express concern, town planner Henry Hemphill said the process can be managed in a controlled way with “conditional approval” on sketch plan, preliminary plat and final plat.
Town trustees unanimously approved the annexation of the 37.60-acre property, located at 1545 Spruce St., at the town’s March 9 monthly meeting. Hemphill said the parcel met requirements for annexation, since at least 1/6 of it is contiguous to town proper and the property is already included in the town’s master plan for urban growth.
Hemphill suggested waiving the impact study for annexation, since only one house with an additional dwelling unit (ADU) is all that exist. Hemphill said impact can be studied as development progresses.
Paul Weiser, on behalf of Mountain Village, which is the buyer of the Spruce Street property, said Mountain Village planned to exceed the required 8 percent allotment for open space. He also agreed with waiving the impact study for now but was met with opposition from resident Jenny Russell, an attorney, who said citizens should have more information.
According to Russell, R-1 zoning is a concern, since theoretically the buyer could place one unit on every 7,500 square feet of the property. She said she’s worried about the current 22-year drought, and the number of water taps that are inactive and not pulling from the system, which is reported to be running at half-capacity. Russell, who is president of the Southwest Water Conservation District board, said an up-to-date water study is important before adding another 100+ homes to Norwood.
She has other concerns too: roads, staffing, local facilities.
“You should really take this to the voters,” she said.
Trustee Jaime Schultz asked additional questions about forgoing the impact study, after Russell’s public comment. In response, Hemphill restated the only existing structures were the home and ADU. He said there is no major septic system the town has to swallow, or any real traffic pattern to study.
Russell said she still worried the zoning change could enable a developer to max out density. She urged trustees to wait on approving zoning and consider an “open space” zoning for the time being. Hemphill said other problems could arise by temporarily “spot zoning” the parcel as open space.
Longtime resident John Mansfield asked if Mountain Village workers were the target buyers for the development. He said he was worried about businesses and corporations buying the homes, and also that serious impacts to infrastructure would happen if 12 employees were sharing a house in order to commute to Mountain Village for work.
Weiser said the houses will not be exclusively for Mountain Village employees, but he “couldn’t speak” to who the buyers of the homes might be. He said the meeting should focus on the annexation process only.
“Annexation is where we are at now,” he told the audience.
When pressed by Russell, Hemphill admitted 154 units could be possible, but not likely, since the development had to include detention pond(s), rights-of-way and also open space. He said 135 units was more like the maximum.
Weiser said Mountain Village was not a “traditional developer,” which would maximize such density.
Trustee Shawn Fallon announced that so far, only 45 taps have been approved by Norwood Water Commission anyway for Phase 1.
Trustees voted to approve the annexation and the zoning to R-1, though Schultz told those in attendance she was reluctant after Russell’s speech.
