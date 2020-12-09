Nucla High School senior Tyler Wytulka signed an offer to play college baseball last week. The left-handed pitcher will head to Eastern Arizona College this summer. Friends and family, along with some teachers and his high school varsity coach, attended the small ceremony in Nucla High School’s gym on Dec. 3.
Wytulka has been playing baseball since he was three or four years old. Playing at the college level is something he’d hoped to do.
“I’m excited. It was a little scary at first, trying to figure out where I am going to be for the next two years,” Wytulka told The Norwood Post. “I think it will be good, it feels like a good place for me.”
He visited the college this fall with family when faced with a decision to play for Eastern Arizona or sign with Trinidad State Junior College, where his friend and former teammate Will Gabriel currently plays.
Nucla High School’s varsity coach Randy Gabriel, also the father of Will Gabriel, said Wytulka made a good decision.
“Eastern Arizona was looking at him, they wanted to sign Tyler,” Gabriel said. “He had to make choices. He had an offer from Trinidad and could have played with Will at Trinidad State Junior College … They threw and worked out all the time, but he had to choose the best for him. He will make his own way.”
Gabriel added that Eastern Arizona is in a very tough conference, with schools like Yavapai College and Central Arizona College. He said they’re all great baseball schools, and that Wytulka’s choice is situated up in the mountains — “a little prettier for Arizona schools,” he said.
Gabriel also said he’s proud of Wytulka’s work ethic and his commitment to playing tournaments on his own for club baseball the last year.
“Pretty good stuff for a small-school kid,” he said.
Wytulka makes the second student from Nucla High School in the last few years to go on to play college baseball, after Will Gabriel (class of 2019) did so.
“They’re both lefty pitchers, a high commodity,” he said. “Definitely sought after … though Tyler swings a very good bat.”
Still, he explained that colleges want players to focus on one skill — hitting, pitching, or some other position on the field — quite different from high schools, especially small ones, that need players to do be able to do it all.
Gabriel said his son at Trinidad has been redshirted the last two years, because of the pandemic, and still has four more years that he can play college baseball. Currently, Will is at home in Nucla, with another college player from New Zealand who is enjoying the local area. Together they’re working out.
Gabriel said he’s proud of both Nucla kids.
“I’m excited for Tyler, — 6’2”, 210 (pounds), a high ceiling,” Gabriel said. “I wish them both (Tyler and Will) the best, and to go as long as they want, don’t let anybody tell them no, or go back and work harder, and try it again.”
