Many people in Norwood are talking about the unclaimed money list that San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) announced recently on its website. That list has been circulating on Facebook in different groups, and it’s real. SMPA is refunding money that is decades old.
Alex Shelley, the communication specialist for SMPA, reminded The Norwood Post last week that the organization is a nonprofit cooperative.
“It’s not allowed to make a profit. Any money they make over the expenses and what’s required by lenders is allocated to members, allocated in each fiscal year,” Shelley said.
The current unclaimed money list now specifically dates back to 1993. The power company has taken what was left that year and divided it by the number of members, based on the level of participation that year.
What’s special about the year 1993? Nothing.
According to Shelley, it’s really up to the board of directors when to “retire,” or “give back,” funds. Shelley said board president Rube Fellicelli has made retiring funds a priority in his time of leadership. In fact, Shelley said before Fellicilli, funds may have not been retired before that for up to 10 years. Now, the board is playing catch up with the monies.
“We’re making a concerted effort to get caught up, and so this year $1 million goes out to cover allocations from 1993,” he said. “As we march forward, we will get those funds out there when the time is right. The board determines when.”
SMPA CFO Lance Lehigh said the same thing on Monday.
“There was nothing special about 1993,” he told The Norwood Post.
He affirmed that SMPA went through a 10-year period in which it wasn’t returning capital credits or member dividends. After the board changed and the new general management aligned, the board realized it needed to get caught up.
“We have managed under Rube and Brad (Zaporksi, SMPA’s CEO) combined efforts and have trimmed six years off already,” he said. “It’s a concerted effort, and 1993 is where we are at.”
Lehigh added that SMPA can retire capital credits by the “first in and first out” method, which it currently uses, or “last in and first out.”
Now, SMPA is relying on members, or past members, to look at the list and then call in to request their check. The list is available on the SMPA website, smpa.com, but anyone searching must check the alphabetizing carefully — or rather they should double check. That’s because in the old accounts, the first name appeared first. In later accounts, the last name appears first. There are both types of accounts on the list. Funds must be claimed by June 30.
What if someone is deceased though? Indeed, there are many names on the 1993 unclaimed money list that are no longer living. That includes the LaQueys, Billy Boyd and Dean Skala.
At the same time, there are businesses on the list that went defunct years ago, including the West End Medical Clinic and Norwood Conoco.
Shelley said the accounts will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis for the deceased, but the next-of-kin may call in and file paperwork to receive the funds. The phone number to reach a member service representative is 1-877-864-7311.
Owners of a retired business may also call in to see about the money.
“Everybody’s situation is different,” Shelley said. “I can’t make a blanket statement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.