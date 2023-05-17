Jason LaFlamme and Ross Dupuis went before town trustees at Norwood’s monthly town meeting on May 10. The two are seeking to replat 24 lots in the old Skalla subdivision that they plan to call Mesa Vista.
Then, town planner Henry Hemphill was present to help explain and answer questions.
Hemphill said the replat would take the lots from 24 to seven total. So far, the application for replat has gone before the Planning & Zoning Board in Norwood (P&Z), on April 17. Some questions and comments were provided in response from San Miguel County, Norwood Fire Protection District and also Norwood Public Works.
P&Z has suggested waiting to approve the replat application until those questions and comments are addressed. P&Z decided to “continue” the process, and no approval has been made.
LaFlamme told trustees the process seems to be “straightforward.” He is eager to annex the rights of way, the streets, so the roads can be maintained by the Town of Norwood. The property is bordered by Naturita, Mesa and San Miguel streets. He and DuPuis also want to open up and develop Joseph Street, too, one that’s not been developed.
Ray Cossey, present at the meeting, questioned who actually owns the streets. But, those roads were never brought up to required standards, so neither the county nor the town has ever really maintained them. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said the town does make sure in a snowstorm that the roads are cleared for those residents, however. Grafmyer added the town could annex the roads in, but the developer must get the roads up to standards first.
Nancy Hrupcin, who serves on P&Z but attended the meeting as a citizen, said her understanding is that the roads have to be built to standards first.
Trustees agreed they needed more time to review the comments from P&Z, which is the conventional development process.
Patrick McKeever, a resident who lives adjacent to the property, attended the meeting. He said his concern is the water tie-ins may not be most viable. He wants the easements reconsidered in the replat.
“I do not not believe we have enough information to make a decision,” Mayor Candy Meehan said.
She said the board couldn’t vote May 10, and her suggestion was to continue the discussion to allow time for due diligence.
Hemphill said that’s the staff’s opinion, and P&Z’s opinion, and the applicant needs time to respond to the review comments and produce a plat.
Essentially, the “ball” was put “back in the applicant’s court,” explained Hemphill.
LaFlamme said it was time to address the roads issue sooner than later and have the town annex the streets. He said it was important for those walking animals, for fire and EMS, and for a sense of community.
He said he didn’t want to “keep on kicking the can down the street,” referring to the development process and the application bouncing back from meeting to meeting.
LaFlamme and DuPuis also said they didn’t get the review comments or the meeting agenda packet. Deputy clerk Becky Hannigan, though, said the items were emailed, and she would double-check their addresses.
Meehan called for a work session including Hemphill, P&Z, the town and the applicants. Grafmyer was to schedule the work session.
The motion to table the replat until after a work session was approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.