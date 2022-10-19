At Norwood’s monthly town meeting on Oct. 12, trustees listened to speeches from several of the candidates seeking election to the Norwood Water Commission (NWC). While NWC oversees the water system and infrastructure, the Town of Norwood owns the NWC assets and votes in the NWC board.
Eight individuals wanted a seat at the NWC table to help oversee the organization. Those people were incumbents Mike Grafmyer and Finn Kjome, along with new candidates Brad Campbell, Talle Meehan, Ross Dupuis, Jenny Russell, Sonny Lopez and Ray Cossey.
Grafmyer gave his speech first, followed by Kjome. The rest also stood and spoke, except for Dupuis and Lopez who did not attend the meeting.
The mayor acknowledged that her husband was seeking a seat. She also said that his construction company would not benefit in any way if he were elected. Rummell also revealed he had a relative seeking election (Campbell) and said that there would be no financial or other type of gain if he were seated.
After the candidate speeches, trustees cast their votes publicly, and aloud, during the meeting. Trustees also gave some rationale in why they were voting the way they were.
Results were as follows: Trustee Shawn Fallon voted for Grafmyer, Kjome and Meehan. Niven Drybrough voted for Grafmyer, Kjome and Campbell. Jaime Schultz voted for Grafmyer, Kjome and Russell. Morgan Rummell voted for Grafmyer, Kjome and Campbell. Mayor Candy Meehan voted for Grafmyer, Kjome and Campbell.
As a result, Grafmyer and Kjome retain their positions.
Grafmyer, a longtime resident, lives in town. He did serve on the planning and zoning board for two and one half years previously. He’s been on the water commission for 22 years. He said he feels like he has more to contribute for the good of the community.
Kjome came to Norwood in 1994 and has been on water commission since 2004. He works for the Town of Mountain Village as the public works director. He said there are projects that federal dollars, which are now available, can pay for and he’d like to see those through. He wants to bring those Norwood projects to fruition.
He joked that he appreciated the “pay and perks” of serving on the NWC. (The water commission board is an unpaid, volunteer position.)
He mentioned times in the past that he’s received calls in the middle of the night because Norwood’s water treatment plant was in alarm.
“I don’t want to miss out on that,” he said.
Campbell won the third open seat. He is an entrepreneur who owns the West End Car Wash and Dog Wash, along with rental properties. He’s also the high school football coach and has been serving on the sanitation board.
Previously, he worked for Tri-State Generation and Transmission, in Nucla and Craig, and worked as a water technician there. He’s already familiar with concepts like clarifiers, filters, solids and more. He said in his speech he was hoping the incumbents would be retained because of their knowledge base. He’s eager to serve the NWC.
